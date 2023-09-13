World Cup fever hits Buckingham FC Women's Team with sponsorship from Barratt Homes

Buckingham Football Club have scored the summer season with a two-year sponsorship deal for its First Ladies team from Barratt Homes.

World Cup fever has swept the nation again with the Lionesses most recently reaching the World Cup final, and with this in mind, Buckingham Football Club is kicking off the summer season with a two-year sponsorship deal for its First Ladies Team from local housebuilder Barratt Homes, who is building its St Rumbolds Field’s development in Buckinghamshire.

As of July 2023, exciting news unveiled that Buckingham United and Buckingham Athletic, the two biggest football teams in Buckingham, merged to become Buckingham Football Club.

This relationship has now led to an exciting two-year long sponsorship from Barratt North Thames for their First Ladies Team, with the local housebuilder continuing to invest in grassroots and women’s football.

Located on Stratford Fields, a stone’s throw from Barratt Homes’ St Rumbold’s Field’s development, the partnership will help to cover the teams operational costs for the next two years, including the purchase of a brand new kit.

Adam Bray, Vice Chairman of Buckingham Football Club, comments: “We are over the moon to have signed for a two-year deal with Barratt North Thames and are very excited to see what the rest of the summer season brings, especially now the team has new and shiny kits to wear!

"It is so important that women see the benefits of sport and how good it is not only socially but mentally too, especially at such as exciting time for the club and the popularity of women’s football on the rise.

"I hope that this donation will give the women the confidence and excitement for the rest of the season.”

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales at Barratt North Thames, comments: “It is so important to encourage women into sports, especially during prestigious football events such as the Women’s World Cup which has just ended, and with our Lionesses performing exceptionally well by reaching the final!

"I am very much looking forward to this two-year partnership between us and Buckingham Football Club, and I look forward to seeing the women’s team thrive and grow throughout the years.

"I hope the new kits make them feel proud to be apart of the Buckingham Football Club and I wish them the best of luck for the season ahead.”

Barratt Homes is currently selling at its St Rumbold’s Field’s development where a range of two, three and four bedroom homes are available in Buckinghamshire, with a starting price of £275,000 for a two bedroom home.