Winning week for Dynamos' Under 13s teams

Covid affected a number of teams around the area, reducing the number of game for Aylesbury Vale Dynamos Youth section.

The U18s lost 2-1 at Seer Green in Division 1 but remain in second place.

The U15s Dynamos have had a poor start to their season but were unlucky not to get anything from a very close match losing 5-4 at Penn & Tylers Green. The U15s Youth also lost by one goal in another thriller, 4-3 to Chesham United Youth in the league cup. Also in the League cup some the U15s Colts beat Marlow Town from a division above them, 2-1.

The U14’s Youth lost out 6-0 in the Mike Keen Cup.

U13s Athletic continue to set the pace winning five out of five league games now. They dispatched a decent Downley Dynamos team 2-0. The U13s Youth team won their cup game against Downley Dynamos 14-2. The U13s Colts in same cup also won well, 9-1 against Tring Tornadoes.

The U12s Youth team had another good victory, 5-2 against a strong St Johns team. The U12’s Colts had a bad day at the office, losing 5-0 at home to Risborough Rangers. The U12s Athletic team were in fine form as they won away at Beaconsfield, 4-2 with a hat-trick from Lewis and a goal from Tino. Stand-in keeper, Joel, saved a penalty as well.

Only the U11s Youth team played on Sunday and won 7-3 against AFC Lightning.

The U10s Youth won two, drew one and lost one in their match up with Wendover/Widmer End team.