1186678605

The top sides across the three divisions continue to dominate the games as winning runs continue in the cups and league.

The Thomas Field Shield will see Great Missenden and AVD Sports fight it out in the final for another Trophy. After an epic 5-5 draw in the Marsworth Senior Final which Missenden won 4-3 on penalties, the two sides play again on Good Friday with a 10.45am kick-off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Great Missenden beat Wingrave 3-1 despite Lee Broomhead saving a Missenden penalty, Miss grabbing the final goal with the last kick of the game. Charlie Brooks, Sean Pulley and Alex Cairns scored.

AVD Sports went 0-1 down to FC Aristocrat from Division One through Leon Harding’s goal, and he could have extended the lead before AVD romped to a 6-1 win via Sean Cole's and Jack Maddran braces.

In the Premier Division the bottom sides are in search of points with games running out. Wendover Reserves hit Rivets Sports 13-2 to aid their goal differential as Chris Shennan and Tristan Hardy netted four goals apiece, Matt Fellows with a hat-trick too.

Three points separate fourth to tenth, albeit those clubs higher up the table have games in hand. Prestwood are up to fifth after beating FC Bierton 4-0, their sixth win in a row. Tring Athletic Zebras went down 4-0 to Elmhurst as their goal difference gets worse compared to their rivals, Jaydon Giles with a hat-trick for Elmhurst.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Division One Aylesbury Vale subs Lewis Walker and Amir Jairo scored as they extended their lead with a tight 2-1 win over Stoke Mandeville, the result probably ending their promotion chances with other teams having games in hand.

Oving's chances are the same as they were held to a 2-2 draw lowly Kings Sports who got their third point of the season, Stephen Bhua and Marvin Edmund getting Kings’ goals.

Haddenham’s eight games in 28 days could hinder them but a 4-2 over Ludgershall keeps their title hopes alive. Goal scorers were Rhys Langley (2), Connor Baldwin and Matty Featherston.

In Division One, the four club race continues. Prestwood Reserves’ ten game unbeaten run continues as they beat Aylesbury Vale Reserves 7-1 to extend their lead to three points and massively helping their goal difference via six different goal scorers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thame C forfeited versus Potten End which in effect puts them five points off top spot with three games in hand, albeit they too have eight games in four weeks.

Aylesbury Hornets made it four wins in four games and only conceded three goals in those games as a clean sheet helped them to a 2-0 away win at Ludgershall Reserves,

Josiah Ruiz's 20 yarder and an Aaron Bazzle Huddlestone header in the first half registering.