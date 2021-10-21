Wingrave extend run by beating FC Bierton in Aylesbury & District League

.

The Michael Anthony Sponsored Aylesbury & District League often throws up some surprise results, many are expected, writes Marc Thoday.

One thing that’s always hard to continue is an unbeaten record or a continuous wining run. It’s even better when a losing run ends and that’s what happened in a few of our games last weekend.

In the ADL Premier Division it looked like Hale Leys looked like romping to wins most weekends, however they had to settle for a 2-2 draw away at Wendover who may feel aggrieved at throwing away a 2-0 lead as Leys dropped their first points. Tetsworth had also won all of their games so far but were undone by Aylesbury Vikings 4-2 away, Harry Antonowicz. Akeel Khan and a Matt Fellows brace.

Prestwood beat Long Marston 1-0. Harry Layton with his first goal of the season, a header at the back post in the first half. Marston’s new look side are still looking for their first win but were thankful for their keeper ensuring the score line was respectable.

In Division One the big game of the day saw Wingrave extend their 100% winning run as they beat FC Bierton 1-0. George Morris scoring from a tight angle to end Biertons unbeaten start in a very close game.

AVD Sports are up to third with a 3-2 win over Rivets Sports; Kedge Jeffrey showing he still has it with a brace, Daniel O’Sullivan with the other.

Aylesbury Raiders were 1-0 down at home to Wendover Reserves for most of the first half but four second-half subs turned the game around as Archie White grabbed a hat-trick to seal a 5-1 win.

Elmhurst romped to a 6-2 win over AWFC, that’s three defeats in four games. Elmhurst scorers Aliyaan Haider, Stephen Zikora Okonkwo, Steven Gomez and Exaucee Nsunsa with a hat-trick.

After two heavy defeats Stoke Mandeville bounced back with a 5-2 win over Tetsworth Reserves, Liam Mayor with a treble.

In Division Two Aylesbury Vikings Reserves went top with their sixth win in seven with a 2-3 away win at Wingrave Development. Chris Djurics penalty put the home side ahead before two quick goals out the Vikings ahead, Jake Dan’s 25 yarder, and Harry Hawes finishing a 20 pass team goal.

A scramble early in the second half got Wingrave level before Matt Bungay was red carded and the Vikings took advantage as Sam Kemp scrambled the winner.

Former leaders Ludgershall Reserves impressive six game unbeaten run came to an end; a number of missed chances allowing Stone Utd to grab a 3-1 win.

Daryl Bailey and Brett Collins put Utd 2-0 ahead before a late goal from a corner gave Ludgershall hope before James Green settled the tie in the final moments.

Aylesbury Vale are now the only team unbeaten and with a 100% league record as they made it five wins in a row with a tight 3-2 win over Rivets Reserves. Sanwal Hussain, Jamal Ahmed and Callum Dowling netting, with Steve Moore put and Charlie Davies for Rivets.

Prestwood Reserves went down to a Josh Dance brace as Oving beat them 2-0 for their second defeat in a week.

St Leonard’s drew 2-2 with Thame B; Jack Eaglesham and Harry Bullifent; and Jack Pember and Matt Johnston penalty the scorers respectively.

Aylesbury Hornets have their first win after five defeats as they incredibly came from 0-3 down at home to win 4-3 over Stoke Mandeville Reserves.

Jack Rice and Matt Grimes (2) goals were cancelled out as Dawe and Aaron Mackenzie scored just before half time to make it 3-2.

Nathain Dwayne pulled it level and Craig Thornton got put through one on one with the GK and confidently sealed the comeback.

The final game saw St Johns beat AFC Berryfields 4-1 and go fourth as Josh Edsworthy (2) Josh Thres and Mansoor Mohammed all scored.