Wingrave and FC Bierton confirm final places in Sheffield Jackman Cup

Wingrave

After the Marsworth finals were confirmed it was the turn for the Sheffield Jackman Cup; a competition for our sides with first teams outside the Premier Division. Another set of tight games saw the higher ranked sides into the Final in Division One leaders Wingrave and their promotion chasing rivals FC Bierton.

FC Bierton saw off a potential banana skin opponent in Division Two leaders Aylesbury Vale with a 1-0 win, Ryan Short netting the only goal. Wingrave came from 1-0 down against Elmhurst who lost their second semi final in a week despite potentially being the better team. Jason John opened the scoring in the first half before Taylor Brown won and scored a penalty to equalise before Jordan Brown smashed a winning goal off the crossbar late on to seal the victory and a 2-1 win.

Hale Leys got some Cup revenge over Great Missenden to reach the Presidents League Cup semi finals with a 4-1 away win, they will face Tetsworth for a place in the 25th April Final. The other semi final places will be confirmed this weekend.

FC Bierton

In the West Herts and Aylesbury Cup both our sides were defeated, Wendover went down 2-1 to Kings Sports while Aylesbury Vikings were holding their own versus Croxley Green before some silly mistakes put them 2-0 behind at the break and a final 5-0 easy result.

In Division One the race is now mainly on for third place. AVD Sports hold that currently and a four point buffer as they beat Tetsworth Reserves 4-2 away. Dan O'Sullivan (2) Tony O'Sullivan and Kedge Jeffrey scoring. Many of the other six sides in contention have games in hand but Stoke Mandeville's 5-2 win over Wendover Reserves keeps them fourth, Stuart Creaser with a hat-trick Rivets Sports won a six pointer against AWFC 3-2 Marc Sunderland, Tom Staszewski and Shaun Chakavya scoring. FC Aristocrat beat Ludgershall 4-1 away.