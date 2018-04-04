Williams vows to stick by his principles after Ducks crush Thame

Aylesbury United manager Ben Williams has vowed to stick by his passing principles ahead of his first full season in charge of the club.

Williams has impressed during his four months in charge, not only because of improved results but also the attractive manner in which his Ducks team are playing.

His commitment to playing passing football is reaping rewards, none more so than on Easter Monday when Aylesbury hammered Thame United 7-2.

Ben Seaton was the star of the show as he scored twice while Aaron Berry also notched a brace in addition to goals from Harry Jones, Jack Wood and Sonny French.

The win lifted Aylesbury to 13th in the East Division and sixth in the six-game form table.

“We will continue to try to play our brand of football at all times, as these are the principles I believe in, but I also recognise it will work sometimes and other times we will need to scrap for the points,” said Williams.

“Including last week’s opponents Cambridge, we have a very tough run-in against teams looking for promotion. We are looking forward to the test, but I also look forward to seeing those teams and how they cope when under pressure to get the result.”

Having re-signed Horatio Hirst on-loan from Sheffield United, Williams is hopeful of a strong finish to the current season before he takes charge of his first full campaign.

“Behind the scenes, pre-season planning is well under way including a few friendlies booked already. I have managed to secure a match-day Physio in Luke Robertson. Luke is an ex-student of mine and will be going into his 3rd year at University in September, he will join us for the final five games and also next season. We have also agreed partnerships with a couple of local companies for player treatment and access to gym facilities, more of which will be published soon.”