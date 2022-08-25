Williams relieved as Aylesbury United set up Margate FA Cup date

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury United boss Ben Williams

The Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division side will travel to take on United on the weekend of September 3/4, with the date to be confirmed as landlords Chesham United have also been drawn at home.

Nasha Mukwada was the goal her for United in the win over Ardley, although boss Ben Williams admitted his team were way off their best.

"I am happy with getting through, but I am not happy with the performance," said Williams. "We weren't ourselves and were nowhere near what we normally play like.

"It's not an excuse, but we looked like a team that had played three games in a week, but that's the same with Ardley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"So we were nowhere near our best but the boys showed great spirit, and although we didn't play well we dug in and got the job done.

"I thought Ardley were fantastic and dominated us for large spells, but it is a positive for us that we didn't play well and still won the game."

United now have a free midweek before hosting Barton Rovers in the Southern League Central Division on Saturday, and Williams says his squad need that.

"We will have two nights of training before we go again on Saturday," said the Ducks boss.

"Perhaps we will be able to patch up a few bodies who are missing at the minute.

"We are playing with a central midfielder at right-back and a left-back at centre-back, so if we get a few bodies patched up and back in then we will hopefully have a stronger squad."

Meanwhile, Aylesbury Vale Dynamos also progressed into the first qualifying round of the FA Cup with an impressive 3-1 win over Bristol Manor Farm on Saturday.

The reward for the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side is a tough trip to Yate Town. The hosts play two steps higher that Dynamos in the Southern League Premier Division South.

On target in the win were over Manor Farm were Terry Griffiths, Jake Baldwin and Prince Nimoh.