Williams confirmed as new boss after Ducks pull clear of trouble with ‘pleasing’ Marlow win

Aylesbury United have announced Ben Williams as their new permanent first-team manager following his stint in temporary charge.

Williams took over from Glyn Creaser on a short-term basis in December but the Ducks have won three of their last four games, including Tuesday’s night triump at Marlow, to climb from second-bottom to 18th in the Southern League East Division.

That prompted the club to give Williams the job on a permanent basis, with chairman Graham Read saying: “As many of you were aware, we did not advertise the vacancy on Glyn’s departure, however we did attract a number of very interesting and speculative calls – even one from America!

“I did speak to most of the people that contacted the club offering assistance, which to my mind says a lot about our club, the reputation and history; people still what to be part of it.

“I drew up a short list, these I spoke to at length, listened to their opinions, views and plans. But having spoken to Ben again, and listening to his plans for the club, youth development of local players and his personal ambition, and I thought I’d like to be a part of this!

“With Ben’s association with the club going back many years, his loyalty, passion for Aylesbury football made it any easy decision for me to offer him the job. Good Luck to Ben and his team.”

Williams’ final game as caretaker boss ended in victory at Marlow 1-0 on Tuesday.

Ben Seaton’s first Aylesbury goal made it a very good week for the Ducks as they took their second win in three day.

This was Aylesbury’s first back-to-back wins since September and well deserved with an excellent team performance.

Seaton slotted home the winner in the second-half after a wayward shot fell his way in the box.

The Ducks then went on to produce a superb rearguard action and comfortably fend off everything Marlow had to throw at them, with goalkeeper Jack Sillitoe able to leave the pitch having not made a save.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the result and performance at Marlow, which is a tough place to go,” said Williams. “I think our work-rate and quality on the ball was good tonight, as was the organisation.

“We played some really good football and could have had a couple more goals but we’ll take 1-0 and the clean sheet away from home.”

Moneyfields are the visitors for Williams’ first game in permanent charge this weekend.

“They’re towards the top of the table and it’ll be difficult because they’ll be well-organised and then we have Ashford the following Tuesday so the games are coming thick and fast,” he added.

“We’ll be looking to take our form into those games. The performances are the most pleasing thing for us and we’ve got some daylight to the bottom. The more points we can get now, the better and we’re looking to catch the teams above us.”