​Wells thrilled by Ducks win

​Jack Wells was a happy man after seeing his Aylesbury United side return to action with a win last weekend.

The Ducks were 3-2 victors at home to Welwyn Garden City, in what was their first game since November 28.

Despite going behind to an early goal from Joshua Steele, the Ducks recovered well to score two goals before half time to take control of the game.

Derek Feyi equalised in the 34th minute meeting a Dave Pearce corner to head home powerfully. Then just before half time, Ken Feyi collected a pass from debutant Ben Peters, before turning and shooting into the bottom corner.

After a penalty was awarded for a push, Pearce stepped up to score his eighth of the season from the spot on 74 minutes, and although a shot from outside the area by Cyrus Babaie-Gumbs in the 95th minute caused a little anxiety for the home fans, the final whistle soon blew to signal the win.

Wells told the club’s social media channels afterwards: “I’m thrilled. I thought we started the game really slowly in the first 20 minutes but we knew Welwyn would be a really good side.

"The character we then showed to get ourselves 2-1 up by half-time meant I thought it was deserved – after the first goal went in I thought we took control of the game and the tempo and most importantly possession.

"It was then probably the best second-half we’ve had. We don’t make things easy for ourselves with the goal at the end but the reality is we’ve done all the hard work in the hour before which gave us that bit of breathing space to get what I thought was a deserved three points.”

Aylesbury are back in action this weekend when they travel to Leighton Town, who were just a point off the play-off places going into the midweek games which didn’t feature either Aylesbury or Leighton.

Boxing Day will then see Aylesbury welcome Kings Langley before the Ducks then go to Thame United on New Year’s Day.