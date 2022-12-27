Wells stays positive after Aylesbury United's Boxing Day draw

Aylesbury got a point on the road on Boxing Day.

Harry Jones had headed the Ducks into an early second-half lead, but five minutes later Harlem Hale levelled the scores to ensure a share of the points.

It means United are now four games unbeaten and Wells’ side are two points clear of the relegation zone.

He said: "To be honest, Thame will be happier with the point than we are. I thought we were better than them for large periods of the game.

"We did all the right things and there was a good 15-20 minute spell in the second-half where we had some good opportunities to win the game.

"Their keeper’s made a couple of really good saves and I just felt that at times we were really pretty and then we’d get the ball in the final third but it was then us that killed the tempo a little bit.

"Sometimes we perhaps just need that little bit of luck and I don't think we’ve had that since I’ve been in charge.”

"But listen, we’re now four games unbeaten in the league and when I took the group over we’d gone four or five games without getting any points.

"We're ticking all the right boxes now as a group, technically, mentally and physically, and I think people are noticing the differences.

"We’re trying to be as professional as we can and changing lots of mentalities and picking up points because of that.