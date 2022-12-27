Wells stays positive after Aylesbury United's Boxing Day draw
Aylesbury United boss Jack Wells was keen to take the positives from the 1-1 Boxing Day draw at Thame United.
Harry Jones had headed the Ducks into an early second-half lead, but five minutes later Harlem Hale levelled the scores to ensure a share of the points.
It means United are now four games unbeaten and Wells’ side are two points clear of the relegation zone.
He said: "To be honest, Thame will be happier with the point than we are. I thought we were better than them for large periods of the game.
"We did all the right things and there was a good 15-20 minute spell in the second-half where we had some good opportunities to win the game.
"Their keeper’s made a couple of really good saves and I just felt that at times we were really pretty and then we’d get the ball in the final third but it was then us that killed the tempo a little bit.
"Sometimes we perhaps just need that little bit of luck and I don't think we’ve had that since I’ve been in charge.”
"But listen, we’re now four games unbeaten in the league and when I took the group over we’d gone four or five games without getting any points.
"We're ticking all the right boxes now as a group, technically, mentally and physically, and I think people are noticing the differences.
"We’re trying to be as professional as we can and changing lots of mentalities and picking up points because of that.
Aylesbury return to action on January 2 with the visit of league leaders Berkhamsted.