Wells seeks an improvement after Aylesbury lose at Cirencester

Cirencester threaten from a corner against Aylesbury. Photo: Mike Snell.

Having lost by the same scoreline to Ware the previous weekend and 2-0 to Chesham in the County Cup in midweek, the Ducks were again beaten as they find their feet in the new regime.

But as Wells tweeted after the game, it could take time for things to settle.

He said: “[It was] disappointing yesterday. [There are] some grey areas for us in possession which we cleared up. We want to play, but it’s where and when.

“A striker [has] signed and there will be an announcement next week which will help us keep possession higher up, but we do now have to kick on and I have tough decisions to make.

“[The] bigger picture is we’ve had three games and only one training session together. Ware will be challenging and in my opinion Cirencester will be in and around the play-offs. It’s the next run of fixtures which we have to really be competitive in, we MUST stick together.”

Cirencester’s Josh Nelmes headed over the top early on, while at the other end Nasha Mukwada’s good run ended with a ball into Harry Jones whose shot was blogged by the legs of keeper Alex Harris.

Joe Turley was denied by Ducks keeper Jack Hopwood just before the break, the ball eventually being cleared and making its way to the edge of the Cirencester penalty area where Jones curled a shot just past the post.

But as half-time was imminent, a corner from the hosts was headed home by Jake Lee from eight yards out for Cirencester to lead at the break.

As badly as the first-half had ended, so did the second-half start, as Levi Irving was left unmarked to fire home his side’s second goal.

Irving shot too high soon afterwards, before Hopwood denied Cirencester a third from the penalty spot following a foul by Jake Bewley on Irving, Hopwood saving well from Lee’s kick.

But on the hour mark it was 3-0 as Irving intercepted a pass and fired home his second from 18 yards.

Mukwada forced a good save from Harris late on, but the damage had been done.

