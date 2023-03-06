Wells positive despite Aylesbury defeat

​An early strike from Callum Nicholson was added to late on by Bailey Stevenson for City, with Tyriq Hunte’s consolation not enough.

But having seen a four-game unbeaten run end, Wells still couldn’t find much fault in his side’s display.

He told the club’s YouTube channel: “We came into this game four games unbeaten and I actually thought today was the best performance in the last five or six weeks.

Aylesbury United boss Jack Wells.

"I thought we played where we could, we made them defend. We’ve talked a lot in the last few weeks about if we're going to go big we've got to go bigger and get ourselves higher up the pitch and stop ourselves having to defend.

"Performance-wise I can't fault us. Perhaps in the last ten minutes when we put Tyriq on we almost had a front four and probably needed to put more balls in the box and look to compete.

"But I’m not going to be too harsh on them because there’s been times this season where we've been really poor and I don't think we’ve been really poor today.

"Welwyn are a really good side and I'd expect them to be in the play-offs at the end of the season to be honest with you.”

The result leaves Aylesbury third from bottom in the SPL Division One Central but they are eight points clear of Barton Rovers, who occupy the one relegation place, and on whom the Ducks also have two games in hand.

Wells’ men were due to travel to Didcot Town on Tuesday night, after this week’s Herald had g one to press, before they then have a rare free weekend with no match scheduled on Saturday.

Their next game will therefore be at Kempston Rovers on Saturday, March 18, with their next home game being a week later against Walthamstow.

Making his debut on Saturday was Ethan Holt, who has signed from Hemel Hempstead Town.