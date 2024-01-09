​Wells pleased with Ducks' character after thrilling draw

​Jack Wells praised the character of his Aylesbury United side after they ended a run of three straight defeats in an exciting 4-4 draw at home to Stotfold on Saturday.

Brayden Daniel is all smiles after scoring his third against Stotfold. Photo: Mike Snell.

Seventeen-year-old Oxford City loanee Brayden Daniel scored a hat-trick, with Ken Feyi netting the other goal, but having led three times the Ducks couldn’t hold out for all three points.

And whilst Wells felt his side should have taken all three points, he was keen to take heart from the good he’d seen from his side when speaking to the club’s media channels after the game.​

He said: “The players are a little bit gutted because we feel like we dropped two points rather than gained one, but I think the most important thing was finding some character after what happened at Thame.

"Anyone there that day and watches us consistently knows that was miles away from what we try to represent at this football club, but today we showed a bit of character and did that multiple times.

"We gave their centre-back absolute horrors and Brayden was unbelievable today and got himself a hat-trick – he caused them so many problems. We’re very lucky Oxford City have let us have him. We’ve played him and and he’s done really well for us and has a great future, as have many of our players.

"We’re not going to hide and say we’re happy with a point because we feel we should have had all three and probably did enough, but again we were a bit naive at times and the boys have got to learn that at this level you’ll get punished if you do those little naive things.

"The biggest thing today was about the performance and the character – I said at Thame if we lose a game having worked hard I don’t mind so much, but today was about stopping the rot and having lost three on the bounce, hopefully now we can build on that point.”

Aylesbury sit just three points above the relegation zone and host AFC Dunstable this weekend before going to Biggleswade FC next Wednesday night.