​Wells laments errors in Aylesbury loss

​Jack Wells blamed individual errors for Aylesbury United’s defeat at Biggleswade Town on Saturday but still took heart from aspects of his side’s performance.

Ken Feyi heads home the opener at Biggleswade. Photo: Mike Snell.

The 2-1 defeat came after Ken Feyi had headed the Ducks into the lead just four minutes in, second-half goals from Tommy Blennerhassett and Jon Clements ultimately giving promotion-hopefuls Biggleswade the three points.

But having come into the game off the back of a very poor display in losing 4-0 at home to Barton Rovers just days earlier, Wells at least felt he’d seen a positive reaction.

He said: “​The biggest thing for me was the reaction to Tuesday night, and I thought collectively we did OK and got ourselves one up early on.

"But I’m going to sound like a broken record because it’s the individual things that have cost us the game again.

"There’s a few in the dressing room who know it but it gets to the point where we have to start taking those bits of information on board otherwise we won’t get many points when we come to places like this.

"A lot of credit goes to Biggleswade, I honestly think they’ll be in the play-offs and once they start catching up on games I reckon they’ll be in and around the zone.

"But we had a golden opportunity to take points today and going in at 1-0 up

we said to the group you just need to try and get a little bit higher, try and get them playing further away from our box, and then the first goal we've not done that they've got the ball into the edge of the box and he's rolled someone and and made it 1-1, so that's the first frustrating thing.

"Then the second goal is just an individual error where we have the ball on the halfway line and should just set it back to play forwards, but if you give the ball away it will hurt us and it did.

"Biggleswade then saw the game out really well but I thought the collective performance was OK and one I can put my name to, unlike the one on Tuesday night and there’s plenty to build on.”

Aylesbuy now prepare to host Kidlington on Saturday, who sit just three points above the Ducks in the SPL Division One Central standings having played a game fewer.