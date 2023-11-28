Wells hails dramatic win as Aylesbury battle back to beat Ware
The Ducks were 2-0 down on the hour mark but David Lynn pulled one back before Derek Feyi nodded an equaliser on 89 minutes.
Then, Justin Dass headed towards goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time and despite his effort being cleared, it was deemed to have crossed the line first and the goal sparked ecstasy amongst all who had travelled from Buckinghamshire.
And speaking to the club’s media channels afterwards, Wells paid tribute to his players.
He said: “We felt we should have been two up at half-time, not necessarily from being better than them but in terms of the clear cut chances we’d had.
"So we just needed to take our chances and not start the second-half slowly, then lo and behold we concede twice in the first six minutes.
"They were poor goals to concede but the group mentality we have is one that I trust immensely and to get it back to 2-2 deserved huge credit, but what we didn’t do then was keep banging it in – we were careful and maintained possession where we could and moved the ball really well which I thought led to us getting the third goal and in my opinion a deserved winner.
"For the last half-an-hour we dominated the ball and got everything we deserved for it. They’ll say otherwise, of course, but it’s a really pleasing place to come and get three points because I think before today they sat in the last play-off spot.
"As I’ve said before, I didn’t want us to get to Christmas like we did last year and be relying on other teams’ results as I think the group’s too good for that.
"We have to start taking responsibility for our own performances and find some consistency in what we’re doing.”
Having played a Berks and Bucks Senior Cup tie at Milton United on Tuesday, after this week’s Herald went to press, Aylesbury now prepare to host Kempston Rovers on Saturday. Rovers sit bottom of the table on eight points, six points behind Aylesbury but having played two fewer games.