​Wells angry after defeat

​Jack Wells was left dismayed after his Aylesbury United side returned to action with a 2-1 defeat at Cirencester Town on Saturday.

Action from Aylesbury's game at Cirencester. Photo: Mike Snell.

​Harry Burns put the hosts ahead just after the hour before a second goal in stoppage time from Aidan Bennett sealed the points, there still being time for Hayden Beadle to score a consolation in the dying seconds.

And having not had a competitive game for three weeks prior to Saturday’s encounter, Wells told the club’s media channels afterwards that he wasn’t happy with the return.

He said: “I’m pretty angry to be honest. I felt we’d built up a bit of momentum in the last few competitive games, and alright, we’d had a bit of a break and I can appreciate sometimes it’s hard to find momentum after that, but we were just not at it today at all.

"You can account for one or two maybe but there were five or six out there that just went missing.

"We knew what they [Cirencester] would offer, being very direct, looking for big diagonals and trying to move people out of the way to isolate the full-backs and for whatever reason we couldn’t deal with those situations and struggled to get around the seconds, and when we won the ball back we couldn’t retain it.

"That’s disappointing for us because it’s usually the bit we’re good at. All over the pitch today we were second best and got exactly what we deserved.

"No disrespect to Cirencester, they’ve got the three points but they’re not a side that’s going to dominate possession...and there were plenty of opportunities for us to play through the thirds and we did it a few times but it wasn’t good enough."

Aylesbury are third from bottom in the SPL Division One Central on three points, having won one and lost five of their games so far.

This weekend, Aylesbury make the trip to AFC Dunstable, who currently lie just outside the play-off places.

Wells added: “We just need to go back to what we’re good at, which is getting on the ball, popping it around and getting a little bit higher, moving it, and that didn’t happen today and some just went into hiding.