Vikings and Prestwood battle out game of the day in Aylesbury & District League
More frustration and joy for Saturday football teams this week
Many of the games have some big score lines and sometimes there are huge thrillers with the odd tight low scoring event, writes Marc Thoday.
Either way grabbing a point, that first win or seeing off a rival, especially with a come back is what everyone is always hoping for in the Michael Anthony Sponsored Aylesbury & District Football League.
In the ADL Premier Division Great Missenden have a fight to grab the top prize after a couple of seasons in great form. Drawing 1-1 with Wendover, they were thankful to their keeper Jeremy Sparkes before a Charlie Brookes hat-trick in the second half.
Tetsworth are also in with a chance as they won again beating Prestwood 3-2,Ryan Binnee (2) and Tom Gant netting.
In Division One there are new leaders as FC Aristocrat beat bottom side Ludgershall 4-3. Carl Gunning (2) Matt and Liam Bradbury scoring.
AVD Sports eased to a 9-1 win at Stoke Mandeville. Ricky Gwilliam and Daniel O’Sullivan with hat-tricks. FC Bierton ended Elmhurst’s resurgence with an Ian Piece brace to win 2-1. At the bottom Rivets Sports grabbed their first win beating inconsistent AWFC 4-2. With the score 1-1 at the break Rivets pushed on for the victory, James Mabaudi (2), Matty Logan and Marc Sunderland scoring before a late AW consolation.
Haddenham Utd ended their four-game losing streak as they grabbed an impressive point 1-1 versus free scoring Aylesbury Raiders. Wendover Reserves won back to back games to move up the table with a 5-2 win over Tetsworth Reserves; Wendover scorers were Jordon Hunt, Dan Bell, Callum Thomas, Tom Grace and Harry Laxton.
In Division Two, game of the day was a 2-3 away win for Aylesbury Vikings Reserves at Prestwood Reserves as third played fourth.
Ryan Coker’s brace within 25 minutes left the Viking youngsters stumped before a smart managerial change to the formation allowed Frank Blacher’s sweet left foot to find Matt Gomm and Rom Todd-Jackson in almost identical goals to make it 2-2 at the break. Some experience added to the midfield allowed the Vikings to dominate more of the ball and the comeback was complete via a Jake Dann smart chip. They are still a point behind leaders Ludgershall Reserves who eased to a 4-0 win over Wingrave Development, Kelson Guiste (2) returning Harry Warren and Jay Williams.
St Leonard’s and Stoke Mandeville Reserves shared a 2-2 draw; Jack Rice and Bailey W-G scoring for the away side while St John’s made it four defeats in a row for Rivets Reserves with a 4-1 win, Cam Roll with a hat-trick.
In the County Cup there was no success in round one. Wingrave were ever so close from an impressive victory against Step 7 Slough side Richings Park. Going 0-2 ahead they were pinned back to 2-2 before the home side grabbed a 94th minute winner. A proud performance but agony in the end. Oving were beaten 10-1 by SB Phoenix.
In the Thomas Field Shield Aylesbury Vale and Stone Utd battled to 3-3 before Stone won 4-3 in extra time. Brett Collins’ two penalties put Utd ahead before their keeper Jens Von Haefen saved a Vale penalty before Collins grabbed his hat-trick.
Stone let Vale back in with two goals in the final three minutes but James Green sealed the win for Stone.