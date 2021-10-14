Vikings and Prestwood battle out game of the day in Aylesbury & District League

.

Many of the games have some big score lines and sometimes there are huge thrillers with the odd tight low scoring event, writes Marc Thoday.

Either way grabbing a point, that first win or seeing off a rival, especially with a come back is what everyone is always hoping for in the Michael Anthony Sponsored Aylesbury & District Football League.

In the ADL Premier Division Great Missenden have a fight to grab the top prize after a couple of seasons in great form. Drawing 1-1 with Wendover, they were thankful to their keeper Jeremy Sparkes before a Charlie Brookes hat-trick in the second half.

Tetsworth are also in with a chance as they won again beating Prestwood 3-2,Ryan Binnee (2) and Tom Gant netting.

In Division One there are new leaders as FC Aristocrat beat bottom side Ludgershall 4-3. Carl Gunning (2) Matt and Liam Bradbury scoring.

AVD Sports eased to a 9-1 win at Stoke Mandeville. Ricky Gwilliam and Daniel O’Sullivan with hat-tricks. FC Bierton ended Elmhurst’s resurgence with an Ian Piece brace to win 2-1. At the bottom Rivets Sports grabbed their first win beating inconsistent AWFC 4-2. With the score 1-1 at the break Rivets pushed on for the victory, James Mabaudi (2), Matty Logan and Marc Sunderland scoring before a late AW consolation.

Haddenham Utd ended their four-game losing streak as they grabbed an impressive point 1-1 versus free scoring Aylesbury Raiders. Wendover Reserves won back to back games to move up the table with a 5-2 win over Tetsworth Reserves; Wendover scorers were Jordon Hunt, Dan Bell, Callum Thomas, Tom Grace and Harry Laxton.

In Division Two, game of the day was a 2-3 away win for Aylesbury Vikings Reserves at Prestwood Reserves as third played fourth.

Ryan Coker’s brace within 25 minutes left the Viking youngsters stumped before a smart managerial change to the formation allowed Frank Blacher’s sweet left foot to find Matt Gomm and Rom Todd-Jackson in almost identical goals to make it 2-2 at the break. Some experience added to the midfield allowed the Vikings to dominate more of the ball and the comeback was complete via a Jake Dann smart chip. They are still a point behind leaders Ludgershall Reserves who eased to a 4-0 win over Wingrave Development, Kelson Guiste (2) returning Harry Warren and Jay Williams.

St Leonard’s and Stoke Mandeville Reserves shared a 2-2 draw; Jack Rice and Bailey W-G scoring for the away side while St John’s made it four defeats in a row for Rivets Reserves with a 4-1 win, Cam Roll with a hat-trick.

In the County Cup there was no success in round one. Wingrave were ever so close from an impressive victory against Step 7 Slough side Richings Park. Going 0-2 ahead they were pinned back to 2-2 before the home side grabbed a 94th minute winner. A proud performance but agony in the end. Oving were beaten 10-1 by SB Phoenix.

In the Thomas Field Shield Aylesbury Vale and Stone Utd battled to 3-3 before Stone won 4-3 in extra time. Brett Collins’ two penalties put Utd ahead before their keeper Jens Von Haefen saved a Vale penalty before Collins grabbed his hat-trick.