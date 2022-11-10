ADL round-up

Despite the heavy rain all games were played bar two, with some interesting results that showed that anything's possible in the Aylesbury & District Football League.

In the Premier Division leaders Great Missenden were finally stopped in their winning run as FC Bierton held them to a 1-1 draw.

Dan Moss gave GMFC the lead. Jeremy Snapes then brilliantly saved an Ian Pearce penalty. With 12 minutes to go, Bierton got an equaliser after George Flitney-Rich scored a belter of an own goal.

AVD Sports took advantage as they smashed Tring Athletic Zebras 6-0 to move within four points with a game in hand.

Elmhurst are up to third with a 7-2 away at Wingrave; Aliyaan Haider with a hat-trick, while Toqeers Titans have finally found their way after a slow start, a third win in a row coming with a 6-2 success at Wendover, Anees Khan grabbing four of his side’s goals.

In Division One, AWFC’s 100 per cent record also went as they were leapfrogged by Aylesbury Vale who beat them 2-0. Vale now lead the table with AW in third thanks to Toby Ward’s goal.

Thame D were brought back to reality as Stone Utd's resurgence continues; 1-5 the final score. Matt Rennie (2) Jason Fox, Kelson Guiste and Chinedu Nnamene on target.

Two points separate the top four. Stoke Mandeville made it two wins in a week with a 2-1 away win at St Leonard's with late goals from Tom Buchan and Ryan McMahon as seven points separate the other seven teams in the division.

In Division Two, it does seem to be anyone’s if they can string a run of wins together. Leaders Thame C needed two late goals to shake off a bare 11 battling Aylesbury Hornets, Scott Johnstone putting the Hornets ahead before a Ben Ward hat-trick made it 3-1.

Stoke Mandeville Reserves fell five points behind the leaders as they went down 4-2 at home to Oving Reserves, Josh Dance with a second half hat-trick.

Prestwood Reserves are up to third as they are on a six-game unbeaten run with a 3-1 home win over Wendover Reserves, Sam Brindle, Jamie Gilbert, Noah Johnson netting.

Ludgershall Reserves and Wingrave Development shared an entertaining 3-3 draw as both sides are in mid table. Rob Evan and two from Lee Petitt among the scorers.

AWFC Reserves are on the rise as they beat struggling Aylesbury Vale Reserves 8-2 away with Rhys Cairnie grabbing four of his team’s goals