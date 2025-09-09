​United out of Trophy, Dynamos’ narrow loss

Action from Aylesbury Vale Dynamos defeat on Saturday. Pic: AVDFC.

​Aylesbury United’s FA Trophy campaign ended on Saturday as they were beaten 4-0 at Stanway Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United, who have won one of their four opening league games in SPL Division One Central, were well beaten by their Essex hosts.

Two goals in each half did the damage as the high-flying Rovers, who play in the Isthmian League Premier Division, earned their passage through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United are back in action on Sunday when they host Northwood in the league.

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos, meanwhile, also suffered defeat as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Sawbridgeworth in the SSML Premier Division.

Dynamos have now won three and lost four of their opening seven league games and were beaten thanks to Max Arnold’s second-half strike.

Dynamos were due to host Newport Pagnell in the BBFA Senior Cup on Tuesday night, after this week’s Herald went to press. They go to Arlesey Town on Saturday and Kings Langley next Tuesday.​