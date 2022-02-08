Under 14s Dynamos celebrating place in County Cup final

Dynamos Under 14s are in the County Cup final

The Under 14s Dynamos won their Berks & Bucks Youth Cup 8-2 semi-final at Haywards Way on Sunday against Didcot Town Youth. They are through to the final where they will face Ascot on Sunday 6th March at AFC Wallingford Town's stadium.

Three weeks ago we won the most exciting penalty shootout to get past Bracknell Town and into this Semi final, writes Kevin Woodstock. Since then, there has been a lot of talk about this game. Flyers stuck all over the schools, a shout out on the local radio, the pressures of playing on the main pitch at the club.

On arrival to the club, a pitch inspection threw a curve ball at us and the referee deemed the main pitch unplayable due to standing water.

Action from Sunday's game

Fortunately, the outside pitch was playable so we set up there instead.

A massive turnout from parents, family, friends and other coaches saw the entire touchline rammed with support. On top of that, others were on the coaches side and behind the goals. At least 160 to watch the match. Tremendous support for the boys which was great to see.

What started off being a let down for the boys who desperately wanted to play on the main pitch ended up great!

There was no man of the match today as every player did everything that was expected and more. Another brilliant team performance with some wonderful football being played.

Semi-final action at Haywoods Way

A tremendously proud day for me and all the parents. The boys did themselves proud and proved just how good this team is, once again!

Goals from - Finn x 4, Rhys x 2, Josh, George

(Full report in the club's website)

YOUTH ROUND-UP BY IAIN WILLCOCKS

Other results:

The U16's were narrowly beaten 2-1 in a close match against Berkhamsted Raiders. Dynamos goal coming from an excellent strike by Dylan Eatwell but the team couldn't find an equaliser.

The U15's Youth team won a tight contest, also 2-1 against Ruislip Rangers Clarets. The match being abandoned after 71 minutes due to an injury. The U15's Colts also won their match with Aston Clinton Colts Chasers, defeating them 2-0.

The U14's Youth team lost their match with Chalfont Saints Vipers 4-0.

U13's Athletic are still unbeaten in the league, but only just as they sneaked a 3-2 to win over second place Haddenham Rangers. Goals from Lucas Ferguson (2) and Ben Henderson but the victory was made even sweeter as goalkeeper William Jackson, saved a late penalty.

The U13's Dynamos lost 6-1 away to a decent Ickenham side as they struggle to pick up points. However the U13's Colts managed a 1-0 win away at Downley Dynamos as they continued their excellent form and still sit top of the table. The single goal from Adam.

Martyn Jones's U12's Youth got another victory this time dispatching St Johns 6-1 at their venue. Charlie Cox with 4 goals.

Graham's U11's Dynamos played out a scrappy match with the honours even in a 1-1 draw.