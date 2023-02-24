Two of Aylesbury's girls' teams reach cup finals
Aylesbury United Ladies & Girls FC are celebrating as two teams have reached their respective Berks & Bucks FA County Cup finals.
The U15s reached the final by beating AFC Reading 4-2 in the semi-final.
The U14s will also play in the final, following a 3-0 victory over Henley Lionesses in their semi-final.
Both finals will take place on Saturday, 18 March at Chalfont St Peter AFC (Mill Meadow, Gravel Hill, Chalfont St Peter, Bucks, SL9 9QX). The U15s kick off at 10am against Tilehurst Panthers, then the U14s kick-off at 12.45pm, with their opponents still to be confirmed.
Admission prices are £5 for adults, £1 for under 16s and free for under 5s. All are welcome
Paul Timms, chairman of Aylesbury United Ladies and Girls FC, said: “This is a massive achievement for the girls and the volunteers who help support the team. We are very proud of them, and hope that the girls get well supported on Finals Day”.