Aylesbury U14 Greens.

The U15s reached the final by beating AFC Reading 4-2 in the semi-final.

The U14s will also play in the final, following a 3-0 victory over Henley Lionesses in their semi-final.

Both finals will take place on Saturday, 18 March at Chalfont St Peter AFC (Mill Meadow, Gravel Hill, Chalfont St Peter, Bucks, SL9 9QX). The U15s kick off at 10am against Tilehurst Panthers, then the U14s kick-off at 12.45pm, with their opponents still to be confirmed.

Aylesbury U15 Whites

Admission prices are £5 for adults, £1 for under 16s and free for under 5s. All are welcome