Two new midfield signings boost injury-hit Aylesbury United
Ducks hosting Waltham Abbey after weekend's defeat by Wantage Town
Aylesbury United were disappointed to lose their game at the weekend, missing out to a single goal by bottom-club Wantage Town on the hour-mark.
It leaves the Ducks 11th in Southern League Division One Central ahead of tonight’s (Wednesday) game at The Meadow against Waltham Abbey who are three places below.
Two more games this week see Ben Williams’ side head to another bottom club, Colney Heath on Saturday, before the challenge of seventh-placed Thame United back at home next Wednesday.
Williams has signed two 21-year-old midfielders to boost Ducks’ injury-hit squad.
Emmanuel Adebiyi is a product of Watford’s academy and has most recently been registered with Isthmian Premier League side Enfield Town.
Alexandru Dubniuc joins from league rivals FC Romania, and played against the Ducks in the Wolves’ Southern League Cup victory at The Meadow. The central midfielder is a Moldovan youth international.