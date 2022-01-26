Two new midfield signings boost injury-hit Aylesbury United

David Ozobia came closest to scoring for Aylesbury United with a freekick against Wantage Town (Picture by Mike Snell)

Aylesbury United were disappointed to lose their game at the weekend, missing out to a single goal by bottom-club Wantage Town on the hour-mark.

It leaves the Ducks 11th in Southern League Division One Central ahead of tonight’s (Wednesday) game at The Meadow against Waltham Abbey who are three places below.

Two more games this week see Ben Williams’ side head to another bottom club, Colney Heath on Saturday, before the challenge of seventh-placed Thame United back at home next Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Williams has signed two 21-year-old midfielders to boost Ducks’ injury-hit squad.

Emmanuel Adebiyi is a product of Watford’s academy and has most recently been registered with Isthmian Premier League side Enfield Town.