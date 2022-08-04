Two new additions on board as Brackley gear up for intriguing opening test

George Carline, pictured during his time at Leamington, has signed for Brackley Town

The Saints, who finished as runners-up in the last campaign before losing out in the play-off semi-finals, kick-off the new season by taking on newly-promoted Scarborough Athletic at St James Park on Saturday.

Scarborough earned their place in Step 2 after winning the Northern Premier League Premier Division play-offs last season.

And Brackley boss Kevin Wilkin knows they will “hold no fears” of their new surroundings at a higher level.

“It’s a very interesting game,” the Saints manager said.

“The two clubs don’t share the greatest amount of familiarity with each other over recent seasons so it’s difficult to know what to expect.

“Scarborough won’t hold any fears about coming into the league. They’ve had a strong season last time, the same as ourselves.

“We have lost a few players but we want to get settled down and try to get the season up and running as early as we can.

“You want to try to build that momentum and every club, manager and player would look at it the same way.

“We are no different. We want to hit the ground running if we can.

“We know it will be a tough game but we are looking forward to getting going again.”

The Saints will head into the new campaign with two new signings on board after George Carline and Ciaren Jones signed for the club,

Carline recently left National League side Chesterfield where he was a popular figure and was named player of the year in 2021.

The 29-year-old is primarily a defender but can play in a number of other positions and lists Solihull Moors, Leamington and Gloucester City amongst his former clubs.

Centre-half Jones, meanwhile, has signed for Brackley after a successful trial period this summer.