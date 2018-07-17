Trio re-sign to take squad to 16 as Ducks kick-off pre-season with successive wins

Two wins from their opening two friendlies and the confirmation of three further signings has made it another good week of pre-season preparation for Aylesbury United.

After key pair Jeanmal Prosper and Sonny French were announced last week, the Ducks have revealed that another two of last season’s squad will return for the 2018/19 campaign.

Young attacking prospect Jamie Keen, who made his first-team debut as a 16-year-old last term having joined in February, is another of the Bucks Sport Academy players with high hopes. He made five appearances in all last season, as well as featuring for Tring Corinthians.

Joining Keen back at United is Maciej Tajs. The Polish-born forward spent much of the last 12 months at Tring Corinthians but did make six appearances for the Ducks and he will now be looking to stake a claim for regular first-team football. His former clubs include Chesham United and Southall.

Veteran midfielder Ollie Stanbridge has added his name to the list of returning players. He will likely clock up his 200th Ducks appearance in what will be his third season of his third spell with the club.

A strong Aylesbury outfit opened their pre-season campaign with a 3-1 win over South Midlands League Division Two side Bovingdon last Tuesday.

New signing Max Hercules teed up Aaron Berry for the opening goal on the half-hour mark and the same man made it two before half-time, firing home from close-range after Callum Mapley’s header had been blocked on the line.

Sonny French rattled the bar from 30 yards in a second-half that was broken up by the usual pre-season changes, though Tajs scored United’s third before ex-Ducks Lewis Pritchard pulled back a consolation.

Aylesbury maintained their winning start with victory in their next friendly on Saturday, beating Hellenic League side Penn & Tylers Green 4-0.

Matt Peake-Pijnen’s clinical finish broke the deadlock before Tajs added to his tally in the second-half, and that was followed by Chris Crook’s side-foot finish and a late goal for trialist Ollie Jones, whose 25-yard first-time shot crashed into the net.

The Ducks continued their pre-season campaign at Leighton Town last night, Tuesday, before they play away at Tring Athletic this Saturday followed by a trip to Banbury United next Tuesday evening.

Ducks squad: Jamie Keen, Jeanmal Prosper, Sonny French, Ollie Stanbridge, Greg Williams, Jack Wood, Maciej Tajs, Aaron Berry, Jake Bewley, Callum Mapley, Matt Peake-Pijnen, Max Hercules, Ollie Hogg, Jack Hopwood, Harry Jones, Ben Seaton.