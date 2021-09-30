Top teams still riding high in Aylesbury Saturday League but who will keep their form?

.

The clubs at the top end of the three Aylesbury & District League Divisions are still riding high at the end of the first month of the new season, writes Marc Thoday. The question will be who can keep up their great form as the games come thick and fast.

In the Premier Division Great Missenden won 5-0 at Long Marston, Charlie Brooks helping himself to four of the goals as he latched onto some defensive errors including a first- half 30-minute hat-trick. Sean Pulley completed the victory with a header late on.

In Division One Wingrave made it four wins in four as they scored all seven goals in a 6-1 win away at Tetsworth Reserves; Taylor Brown and George Morris with braces, Calvino Magnocavallo and Danny Coggins on target.

FC Aristocrat are now second after a 5-2 away win at Haddenham Utd, Carl Gunning, Sam Bramley, Alex Macdonald and a Chris Hance double. AWFC bounced back from last weekend’s thumping to beat Wendover Reserves 2-1; Luke Dowie and an Antonio Belardo penalty.

Elmhurst got their first win; their new young and inexperienced side went 0-2 behind to Rivets Sports but roared back to win 8-3 - Aliyaan Haider, Exaucee Nsunsa, Muhammad Abubakr, Steven Gomez (3) and Ethan Holt (2).

In Division Two Ludgershall Reserves romped to another win. 3-1 at Rivets Reserves despite going behind to a Dave Hackett goal, Won 3-1 Danny Salim, Luis Silva, Jim Jowers all netting.

Aylesbury Vale beat Oving 5-2, Joe Kittle (2) Sanwal Hussain, Hakaan Saleem and James ‘Chippy’ Chapman to go second. Prestwood Reserves bounced back from their own thrashing to dish out an 8-0 whalloping of Wingrave Development. Jamie Gilbert and Anthony Moon both with hat-tricks as they sit third.

Aylesbury Vikings were made to work for their 6-1 win at Aylesbury Hornets. With the score 1-1 at the break a touch of management brilliance bringing stand-in keeper Jake Dann out on pitch changed the game.

Harry Hawes 2, Rom Todd-Jackson, Chris Cackett, Harry Regan and Dann himself struck late on. Enos Chimbote scored for Hornets.

Stoke Mandeville Reserves got their first win 5-1 over Thame B, Tom Buchan, Tonny Kagaba, Liam Mayor, Jedd Shoult, Chris Hughes all scoring.

In the Thomas Field Shield AVD Sports beat FC Bierton 6-5 aet. With the game finishing 3-3 after 90 minutes, two sin bins and five goals followed. Stuart Proctor netting a hat-trick whilst also enjoying ten minutes rest for dissent, Daniel O’Sullivan (2) and Callum Sweeey scored the others. Biertons goals came from Ian Pearce (2) Jon Miller, Michael Ainger and Jay Court.

In the Presidents League Cup Hale Leys beat Aylesbury Raiders 8-0, Raiders turned up with a bare 11 despite a big win the previous week. Scorers Leon Harding 4, Karim Turner, Aston Goss, Anthony Kew and Jack Bowers.

Tetsworth avoided a banana skin away at Ludgershall winning 5-3, James Hickling with a hat-trick on a return from injury and Tom Gant a brace.

In the Preliminary Round St Leonard’s came from behind to beat AFC Berryfields 2-1, Dan Moore putting AFC ahead but straight from kick off a Lewis Brandon cross was headed in by Martin Gregory, Brandon also assisting Matt Farrel to round the keeper soon after before holding out for the win.