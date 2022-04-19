Tonight's game at Tring Athletic could see Risborough Rangers league champions

Double goalscorer Marcus Wyllie in Risborough Rangers' 4-1 win over Holmer Green on Easter Saturday Picture by Charlie Carter

If not, Saturday’s visit of New Salamis to the BEP Stadium will be a thrilling title decider.

The final game of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division between the top two teams will be a mouthwatering prospect in any case – and a fitting end to Rangers’ extraordinary first season at Step 5.

Going into the game at the Grass Roots Stadium, Mark Eaton’s side are two points ahead of New Salamis, on 93 points from 36 games, to their rivals’ 91 from 37 outings. Risborough are just behind on goal difference though, 85 to 81.

Tyrone Lewthwaite scoring for Aylesbury United against Barton Rovers on Easter Saturday Pictures by Mike Snell

A 4-1 win over Holmer Green on Easter Saturday kept up Rangers’ challenge, with two goals for Marcus Wyllie and one apiece for Gavin James and Sean Coles.

Thursday saw a much-changed Rangers go out of the Premier Division Cup 1-0 to third-placed Hadley, who also held New Salamis to a 1-1 draw in the league at the weekend.

Also in the SSMPL, having been level at 1-1 at half time, Aylesbury Vale Dynamos lost 3-2 to a last minute winner at seventh-placed Ardley United at the weekend.

Ollie Lawford scored in the 20th-minute and added a penalty just after the hour.

Tyrone Lewthwaite celebrating his goal for Ducks against Barton Rovers Pictures by Mike Snell

Steve Bateman’s side, sitting 14th, finish the season with two home games, hosting 13th-placed Oxhey Jets tonight and Harpenden Town, in fifth spot, on Saturday.

In Southern League Division One Central, Aylesbury United began their Easter weekend with a 1-1 draw at Barton Rovers. Tyrone Lewthwaite’s 21st minute goal – his fourth in five games – saw Ducks ahead at half time, but Rovers levelled just after the break.

Manager Ben Williams chose to rotate his squad, giving squad players the opportunity to start ahead of a tough test at home to Berkhamsted on Easter Monday, which ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Ducks were denied a point by a 90th-minute goal, having matched their visitors for much of the game.

Berko have been pipped in the title race by champions Bedford Town, who are Ducks’ hosts for their final game of the campaign on Saturday.