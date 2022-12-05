Title races wide open in the Aylesbury & District League

ADL round-up.

With a full set of league games last weekend the focus was on the sides at the top with some big games taking place; there were also a number of winning runs and winless runs ended.

In the Premier Division, leaders Great Missenden were beaten, their first defeat in 16 games and only the second in 26 ADL games. Elmhurst were the protagonists with an impressive 4-1 victory. Oli Garcia (2) Faisal Husain and Ibra Khan scoring.

Second-place AVD Sports are now a point behind with a game in hand after a 3-2 away win at Wendover.

Thame B have dropped to eighth after a 2-0 loss to Tring Zebras. Wingrave are finding some form as they beat Prestwood 4-2, while Toqeer Titans won 4-0 away at Rivets Sports thanks to Anees Khan’s double, Akeel Khan and Mohammed Ibra.

In Division One Aylesbury Vale remain top with a 3-1 win over Ludgershall via Toby Ward’s brace. AWFC’s birthday boy Tom Sheppherd grabbed a hat-trick and three assists as they humbled the team below them in third, Stoke Mandeville 10-2.

Oving moved back to third with a 2-1 away win at Stone Utd thanks to an early Josh Dance brace. St Leonard's won their first game since mid-September as they beat Thame D 3-1, while Haddenham Utd won 5-1 away at FC Aristocrat, Luke Lindsay (2), Matty Featherston (2) and Nick Dugmore all scoring.

In Division Two there are new leaders as Thame C were beaten 2-1 by Wendover Reserves, Ben Goody and Corbin Rose scoring, while AWFC Reserves defeated title favourites Potten End 2-1 to go top. Kyle White and Rhys Cairnie with the goals against Potten who do have five games in hand.

Prestwood Reserves are second with a difficult 2-1 win over Rivets Sports Reserves. Stoke Mandeville Reserves are still in the mix as they beat Wingrave Development 4-0 with Brandon Martin (2), George Sirbu and Charlie Davies.

