Time for reflection in the Aylesbury & District League ahead of winter break

Aylesbury & District League

After last weekend’s games were snowed off, the ADL is done and dusted until January 7, and while some clubs are far behind in games, the chasers for silverware have formed a reasonable picture.

In the Premier Division, leaders Great Missenden have a battle on as second-placed AVD Sports have caught up and have a game in hand, while FC Bierton and Elmhurst could also have a say in the race. Of the the rest, Prestwood have a number of games in hand to avoid the drop and a good cup run could help some sides as well.

The Premier Division dominates the Marsworth Senior Cup with eight sides in the quarter-finals, while the Presidents League Cup is at the last 16 stage.

The Thomas Field Shield and Sheffield Jackman Cups are at the quarter-final stage with Division Two Aylesbury Hornets still in both.

In Division One, AWFC will be looking for a league and cup double in the Sheffield Jackman Cup, Aylesbury Vale are looking for back-to-back titles whilst Stoke Mandeville and Oving could have a say in the title race.

In Division Two the promotion race is wide open, AWFC Reserves are the form side but Potten End have numerous games in hand.

Thame C have led most of the season and Stoke Mandeville and Prestwood Reserves are going to have a big say. The other sides are capable of beating each other and with the ADL Reserve and Marsworth Reserve Cups at the quarter-final stages there could be a cup double or treble on the cards for some sides.