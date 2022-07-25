New signing Nasha Mukwada celebrates scoring against Wycombe on Friday. Photo by Mike Snell.

The Ducks, whose campaign starts with an FA Cup tie at Ashton & Backwell United on Saturday, August 6. confirmed the deals following their 1-1 draw at home to a Wycombe Wanderers development side on Friday.

Patrick Zidanne Sequeira returns to the club having made two appearances in October 2021 prior to the season being abandoned due to the Covid pandemic.

The 24-year-old can play as both a winger and a forward, and was previously with Hitchin Town.

Nasha Mukwada has impressed on the wing throughout pre-season for Aylesbury and has now signed from AFC Rushden & Diamonds, where he scored five goals in 14 appearances for their U23 side last season.

Tom McElroy, meanwhile, is another winger who has also been involved in pre-season and joins having recently been with Shepshed Dynamo whilst studying for a masters degree in investment and finance at the University of Nottingham.

Friday’s game with Wycombe saw new boy Mukwada get on the scoresheet in a 1-1 draw.

Wycombe struck the crossbar early on, before at the other end Jamie Rudd forced a good save from the visitors’ goalkeeper.

On 38 minutes, Wycombe chased the ball downfield to the byline and managed to squeeze in a cross, leaving the striker to steal into the six-yard box and nod the ball past Archie Davis for the opening goal.

Just before half-time Ezra Anthonio-Ford was denied by the keeper for the third time in the game as the hosts went in at the break a goal beehind.

Within 15 minutes of the second-half the game was level, as a cross found Mukwada whose scuffed shot hit the inside of the goalkeeper's leg and crept over the line.

Substitute Liam Greville then had a great chance to win the game but couldn’t keep the bouncing ball down and hit his shot over the bar.

The Ducks’ penultimate pre-season friendly saw them head to Flackwell Town on Tuesday night, and they will go to face Beaconsfield Town’s U23s on Monday (August 1) in their final warm-up game.