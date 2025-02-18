​Three in a row for Ducks

Sonny French netted in both of Aylesbury's recent wins.

​Aylesbury United’s fine form continued with two more wins over the last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Last Wednesday night, they won 3-2 at Kidlington.

Luqman Kassim fired the Ducks in front on three minutes, before Will St Clair Burton doubled the lead on 22 after Kassim’s cross had only been partly cleared.

But Kidlington would battle back to draw level, as firstly Fraser Allen on the half-hour and then Matt Gunn on 65 minutes made it 2-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Ducks would win the game late on as Sonny French fired home from the edge of the box to seal the points.

On Saturday, Aylesbury then won 2-1 at Kings Langley.

French was on target once again to put Aylesbury in front, volleying home to mark his 300th appearance for the club in style.

The hosts equalised just after the hour mark but Aylesbury were back in front within two minutes, Kassim’s cross turned in by a Kings defender.

Aylesbury will have been looking to make it four in a row on Wednesday night (19th) when they welcomed Northwood to Chesham, after this week’s Herald went to press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, Aylesbury host Leighton Town in a local derby before then going to Real Bedford on Tuesday night.

*Aylesbury Vale Dynamos fell to their fifth straight league defeat as they were beaten at play-off hopefuls Biggleswade United on Saturday.

They were then due to host Winslow United in the Gladwish Challenge Trophy on Tuesday night, before an immediate return fixture against Biggleswade on Saturday.