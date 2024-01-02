‘That’s as bad as we’ve been’ - Aylesbury boss

​Jack Wells couldn’t hide his frustration after Aylesbury United fell to a 3-1 loss at fellow strugglers Thame United on New Year’s Day.

Jack Wells was frustrated after Monday's loss.

​The defeat lifted second-from-bottom Thame to just two points behind the Ducks, who hadn’t had a fixture since December 23.

And speaking to the club’s media channels after the game, Wells felt it was a low point in his time at the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “If I’m honest, that’s as bad as we’ve been. We’ve started games poorly before and we did again today – for 15 or 20 minutes I thought we were miles away.

"But we normally grow into games and coming in at 1-0 down at half-time, we discussed what we needed to do to get some points on the board, but we didn’t do that.

"I said to the players that I can’t keep coming out and making excuses and taking responsibility for things – Thame were good for their win today and not because they were any better than us technically but because they just wanted it a bit more than us.

"I’m someone who focuses on the technical side but when it’s null and void as it was today because we didn’t do any of the technical points that we should have, even with circumstances like the pitch, you have to be able to work harder than the opposition and we didn’t do that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Their keeper’s made a couple of good saves, granted, but I’m not going to allow that to be excused as we had enough chances, even with being poor, to have got something out of the game.

"The reality is we deserved absolutely nothing.”

Aylesbury now prepare to host Stotfold this weekend, who come into the game off the back of an impressive 6-0 win at home to Biggleswade FC on New Year’s Day.

They sit three positions and seven points ahead of Aylesbury in the table, the Ducks having played one game fewer.

Wells said: “We’ve had a lot of conversations about our January and the games are against teams around us, and we can’t go picking up wins against sides high up the table like we have, and not beat the teams around us.

Advertisement

Advertisement