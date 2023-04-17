Super Ducks are staying up after pair of impressive wins

Aylesbury celebrate after their win at Biggleswade on Saturday. Photo by Mike Snell.

​They were 2-1 winners at Highworth Town on Thursday night in a crucial six-pointer that saw Tyriq Hunte score a dramatic 95th minute winner to ultimately consign their hosts to an inter-step play-off that will determine whether they’ll stay up or go down.

Then, on Saturday, the Ducks won 2-0 at second-placed Biggleswade FC to move ten points clear of the bottom three and ensure their place at step four next season with a game to spare.

Hunte was on target again early on, before Ethan Holt’s header doubled the lead just after half-time, Highworth’s defeat at champions Berkhamsted also helping confirm their fate despite them still having two games to play.

And for boss Jack Wells, it was a sense of relief having guided his side away from the danger zone in dramatic fashion.

He said: “There’s been some really positive things said about the group in the last few weeks when you look at our points ratio since the turn of the year and the sort of runs we’ve put together.

"The thing that’s often stopped us has been when we put in performances like we did at Thame on Monday [2-0 defeat] but then we were on a massive high after Thursday and it would have been easy to turn up today [against Biggleswade] and go through the motions with everyone feeling like we were safe.

"I took a bit of a risk going with a back three and two up top and I think our lads did really well and it was one of the best performances in my tenure.

"I didn’t want to come here today, get beaten and then realise we’re safe because Highworth have lost to Berko – we’ve done it all ourselves and hopefully now we’ll go and finish of the season at home next week in front of our supporters.”

Aylesbury’s last game is this weekend when they host Ware, who are confirmed as play-off contenders but could still finish in a high enough place to earn a home tie should they win.