Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Wednesday July 3.
1. Rio Adebisi
Peterborough United are interested in a move for Crewe Alexandra defender Rio Adebisi, according to the Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath on X. Peterborough are keen to lure the full-back to London Road this summer and have seen a ‘number’ of offers rejected for him already.Photo: Getty Images
2. Mike Eerdhuijzen (right)
Birmingham City’s deal for Dutch defender Mike Eerdhuijzen has broken down, BirminghamLive understands. A deal had been agreed but has since hit a stumbling block and, as things stand, Eerdhuijzen is not expected to follow Ryan Allsop, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Alfie May to St Andrew’s this summer.Photo: Getty Images
3. Antony Evans
Birmingham City are attempting to hijack Huddersfield Town’s bid to sign Antony Evans, The Real EFL is reporting. Evans has put together a string of strong seasons for the Gas. After a standout year during the 2021/22 season, where Rovers would gain promotion to the third tier, Evans has taken the step-up in his stridePhoto: Getty Images
4. Wes Harding
Wrexham want Millwall defender Wes Harding but may have to look elsewhere as the Lions resist further exits, as per the South London Press. The Lions are reluctant to sell players before they have made some new signings.Photo: Getty Images
