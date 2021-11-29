Stone United shock Aylesbury Raiders with cup upset in ADL

.

The cold weather has arrived but it didn’t dampen spirits or the effort last weekend as shown by some results in both League and Cup in the Aylesbury & District League, writes Marc Thoday.

There were two great Cup games. Division Two Stone United caused an upset knocking Division One Aylesbury Raiders out of the Sheffield Jackman Cup to reach the quarter finals.

Trailing 3-1 United sealed the win in extra time 3-4. Matt Rennie equalising in normal time before a last minute extra time winner.

In the Thomas Field Shield there were a few goals. Long Marston are having a difficult time in the League but enjoyed a cup win over AVD Sports.

AVD went 2-0 ahead before Darius Fletcher and Lewis Wornham made it 2-2, they went behind at 3-2 and 4-3 as Nick O’Donovan and Wornham equalised again.

Trailing 6-4 in extra time with five minutes to go Wormham completed a hat-trick before Josh Bartlett’s scissor kick sent it to penalties.

A thrilling 6-6 draw became a 4-2 win on spot kicks as Marston keeper Dan Mailes saved the important Sports first penalty.

Hale Leys eased past Stoke Mandeville 6-0 with even Alec Bell getting on the scoresheet. Tyler Hussey, Alex Woodfine, Daniel Parsons, Jack Bowers and Grant Karwackinski the others.

In the Marsworth Cup Great Missenden eased to a 7-0 away win over Haddenham Utd. Charlie Brooks scored two along with Joe Brittain, Jamie Speer an Own goal and stalwart Craig Arthur Osborne putting the ball in the net.

In League Action the focus was on the First & Second Division. Division One leaders Wingrave extended their lead at the top with a 5-1 win over AWFC whilst second place FC Bierton were held to a 1-1 with Rivets Sports. Ian Pearce with his 17th goal of Biertons 32 so far as Rivets rode their luck first half. Matty Logan scoring for Rivets. At the bottom Ludgershall and Wendover Reserves had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Rahat Islam with his fourth goal in four games for Ludgerz; Jamie Manning for Wendover.