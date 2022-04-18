Silverware for Elmhurst at long last in Thomas Field Shield

.

As we enter the last few weeks of the Michael Anthony sponsored Aylesbury & District Football League some teams are slowly finishing their seasons as the promotion, relegation and title winners slowly become clearer.

Elmhurst finally grabbed some silverware after 14 years of hurt winning the Thomas Field Shield 2-0 over Long Marston on Good Friday.

After numerous semi final and final defeats, a composed performance saw them dominate early on as the Marston keeper made 3 great saves, before Mohammed Waqar's smart volley found the back of the net. Despite Elmhurst having most of the ball Ricardo Green should have equalised slashing an easy chance high and wide.

Marston remained in the game until the final ten minutes when Muneeb Ali Raja slotted home to end the contest in what was legendary Long Marston Gaffer Nik Sabatini's final game in management.

The day belonged to Elmhurst whose dedicated management themselves could finally celebrate a cup win.

There are three sides who have the chance of reaching the West Herts & Aylesbury Cup as there is only one all Aylesbury tie; the quarter finals are this weekend coming.

With the Premier Division complete, the top two are promoted in Division One and the bottom two confirmed in the relegation places the race for third continues. AVD Sports can only do whatever they can to win games as they beat Haddenham Utd 7-3 to hold the position, Jack Maddran with a hat-trick, and even Steve Keating grabbing a brace; they have one game left to play at Elmhurst who they will likely need to beat. AWFC will rue some inconsistency as they won their fourth game in a row to move into 4th, a 5-4 win over relegated Wendover Reserves. Tom Sheppherd, Casey Dawson, Tom Elgar &James Stevens (pen). FC Aristocrat beat Tetsworth Reserves 6-2, Matt Bradbury and Daniel Flowers with braces, Connor Flowers and Tom Burton the others.