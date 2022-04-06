The actor and singer is lacing up his boots to play in a match solely organised to improve the lives of people living with dementia.

Shayne won X Factor way back in 2005 and following a successful career as a musician went on to appear as a recurring character in Coronation Street.

To catch the English singer in action reality television fans will need to buy tickets for a game taking place at Adams Park on Wednesday 18 May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shayne Ward is coming to Bucks

Also appearing at Wycombe Wanderers’ ground will be The Only Way is Essex stars Dan Osborne and James Argent.

Football freestyler Jeremy Lynch will be hoping to show up the reality television stars.

Love Island contestants Dom Lever, Nas Majeed and Joshua Ritchie are all competing at the charity event.

Reality stars Calum Best and Joe Sealey will be hoping to emulate their famous footballing fathers on the Bucks pitch.

Former EastEnders stars Jake Wood, best known for playing Max Branning, Dean Gaffney, who played Robbie Jackson, and Matt Lapinskas, best known for playing Antony Moon, are also taking part in the game.

Organisers are promising more celebrity announcements between now and 18 May.

Football and fame fans are advised to look out for more reveals in the forthcoming weeks.

They warn all of the stars are subject to work commitments.

Sellebrity Soccer, a group launched in 2012 to organise more celebrity matches raising funds for charities is behind next month’s event.

The organisation plans all-star matches all across the UK.

Kicking off at 7:30pm, Sellebrity Soccer is promising pre-match entertainment from 6pm.

Tickets cost £12 per person, but a VIP package has been organised for £30.

VIP customers get the opportunity to meet the celebrities after the match and have access to a special guest lounge and exclusive seating.

United for Dementia is a football team raising funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK after the captain, John Macinnes, lost his dad Eddie to the illness.

Most of the players are retired and have come back for one season only to raise as much money as they can through different fundraising events.

Kevin Cooper, Sellebrity Soccer’s co-founder, said: “We take pride in organising large-scale charity events to support and raise funds for worthwhile causes that offer remarkable help to our society.

“To help raise money for an incredible organisation like Alzheimer’s Research UK is an honour as they make a real difference to those living with the memory loss condition across the UK.”

Alzheimer’s Research UK is a national charity trying to find a cure for the disease that causes dementia.