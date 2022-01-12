Seven-goal thriller marks Ben Williams' 150th game in charge at Aylesbury United

Aylesbury United manager Ben Williams has now been in charge for 150 games (PICTURES BY MIKE SNELL)

Ben Williams’ 150th game in charge was an exciting one for Aylesbury United fans - but ended in a stoppage-time 4-3 defeat to Welwyn Garden City last Wednesday.

And enjoying his managerial career so far with Ducks there have been plenty of highlights, including this season’s excellent FA Cup run and their great league results in the last two curtailed campaigns.

“It’s nice to manage my local club,” said Williams, who also played for their youth set-up as a youngster. “I used to watch Aylesbury United as a kid.

Substitue Anthony Ball immediately made his mark with a goal against Welwyn Garden City after four months out injured (Pictures by Mike Snell)

“I came here as assistant and to be asked to manage the club was a great honour. Those keeping the club going at this level do a fantastic job and we hope to get the club back to where they should be, playing in the town.”

And for the rest of this season, Williams is hoping for minimal disruption - and to be able to field a consistent squad.

“I hope we can continue to entertain supporters,” he added, wishing a Happy New Year to everyone who follows them.

“We have a really good fan base, home and away. They always lift the boys and myself and we’re lucky to have such a good following.”

Jaedon Phillips celebrating his first goal for Aylesbury United Ducks v Welwyn Garden City

Saturday’s game against Waltham Abbey was postponed for a waterlogged pitch, and the Ducks were due to be back in action in a friendly at Leighton Town last night (Tuesday) ahead of this weekend’s trip to third-placed North Leigh, but this was also called off.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” the Ducks’ manager added. “I went and watched them play Berkhamsted at the weekend (a 1-1 draw) and they are openly trying to get promoted this year.

“They have some good players who have played at a higher level and are well organised, so it will be a very tough game for us.

“They are one of the teams we never seem to beat, so it would be great at some stage to get a win against them - and a couple of those other teams as well!”

It was a 94th-minute goal that denied tenth-placed Ducks against Welwyn Garden City at The Meadow last week, in the Southern League Division One Central .

Jaedon Phillips’ first goal for Ducks had put them ahead in the 17th minute but it was 1-1 at half time.

A crazy passage of play then saw four goals in the next six minutes, as substitute Anthony Ball immediately scored to mark his return from four months out injured to re-establish the lead.

The visitors managed to net twice and make it 3-2, before a Mark Riddick screamer levelled matters.

Aylesbury, with one of their best performances of recent weeks, looked to have done enough to take something from the game, but the stoppage-time goal saw the points going back to Hertfordshire.

Unbeaten leaders Risborough Rangers’ long anticipated game with Leighton Town, the top two in the league, was postponed last weekend due to a waterlogged pitch at the BEP Stadium.

On Saturday Rangers are due to travel to 11th-placed Ardley United for another South Midlands League Premier Division game.

In the same division, Aylesbury Vale Dynamos’ game at Tring Athletic also fell victim to the wet weather, but they are due to host Dunstable Town on Saturday.