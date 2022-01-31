Semi-finalists in Marsworth Senior Cup are confirmed in ADL

.

The Michael Anthony Sponsored Marsworth Cup Semi Finals are all but complete as the first set of finals draws ever closer for the season, writes Marc Thoday.

The final fantastic four in the Marsworth Senior Cup are confirmed. Hale Leys won't have a clean sweep of all the Cups they have entered as title rivals Great Missenden got revenge for their League walloping with a 3-2 win after extra time. Missenden started the better side and deservedly took the lead with a goal from Simon Gray, Hale Ley’s found their feet and scored after a good finish from Steven Lindsey. After the break, Hale Leys were in control and Grant Mark Tattam put them into a deserving lead with a brilliant finish which flew into the top corner. Missenden were under the cosh but managed to ride the storm and up equalised 10 minutes from time to send the game to extra time. With the wind in their sales, dominated much of proceedings and that paid pressure paid off as Charlie Brooks scored an absolute belter to secure the win!

Missenden will face Aylesbury Vikings who beat Tetsworth 2-0, Matt Fellows penalty early in the second half gave them the advantage before a rare appearance and goal for Leon Salter ended the contest. The other Semi Final will see Wendover play Division one high flyers Elmhurst. Wendover won 5-0 against Prestwood; Goals from Tom Newman, Tristan Hardy (2) Jez Robinson and Corbin Rose. Elmhurst were 0-2 down to Rivets Sports through Ryan and Marc Sunderland goals before sealing a 3-2 comeback via Mohammed Waqar's brace and Jean N'Gody goal.

In the Marsworth Reserve Cup three of the last four sides are confirmed. Aylesbury Vikings Reserves beating Rivets Reserves 7-1, going in 4-0 up at the break despite an aggy second half they finished the job. Jake Dann's direct corner sliced in, before he completed a hat-trick. Rom Todd-Jackson (2) Chris Cackett and a Gus Hay free-kick. They will face non ADL side Stewkley Reserves. Prestwood Reserves will face the winner of Ludgershall Reserves and Tetsworth Reserves which is being played this forthcoming Saturday.

Back in League action and the Premier Division having a weekend off it was the other two Divisions with the focus.

With leaders FC Bierton’s games postponed Wingrave used up a game in hand to move within a point of top spot with three games extra to play. They retained their unbeaten run as they scraped past Haddenham Utd 2-1, George Morris netting his 25th & 26th goals of the season before Haddenham grabbed a goal back. AVD Sports promotion push could be over a they were stunned by AWFC. AVD went 3-0 up via Daniel O’Sullivan, Musa Schmidt and Jason Castiello goals before 4 goals in the last 30 minutes saw AWFC shock their opponents, braces from Bruno Ferreira and sub Lewis Hampton. Stoke Mandeville beat Ludgershall 3-0; Nick Gurney with a hat-trick. FC Arisocrat beat Wendover Reserves by the same 3-0 score line and will be grateful for a rare clean sheet.

In Division Two Aylesbury Vale finally removed Aylesbury Vikings Reserves from top spot, albeit on goals scored after a 5-0 win over Stoke Mandeville Reserves; Scorers: Brandon Jeffs, Sanwal Hussain (2) Raimond Lee-Long & Saqib Mohammed. Vale also have a game in hand.

Oving are three points back with an impressive 0-3 win away inconsistent Prestwood Reserves, Josh Dance (2) and Arjun Shah. Ludgershall Reserves were leading 3-2 at the break at home to Stone Utd but succumbed 3-7. Brett Collins with four goals, two in each half. Jason Fox, Kyle Osbourne and even Jens Von Haefen netting. Aylesbury Hornets and AFC Berryfields shared a 1-1 draw, Jamie Spurden and Tom Ivan scoring respectively.