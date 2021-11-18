Round-up - Winning run sees Risborough Rangers rewarded with top spot

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos Development celebrate scoring against Slough Town PICTURES BY IAIN WILLCOCKS

New boys Risborough Rangers went top of the table with a 2-0 victory against Baldock Town on Saturday.

Their fourth league win on the spin- helped by close rivals Leighton Town only managing to draw at home with Broadfields United - means Rangers head the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division by one point and have the benefit of four games in hand.

Playing at Arlesey Town’s ground, Rangers midfielder Kieron Schmidt opened the scoring when he fired home from the edge of the box in the 19th minute, before striker Marcus Wyllie sealed the points with a deft touch close in after a slide rule pass from Schmidt for his 19th goal of the season in 23 appearances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team talk for AVD Development

But Rangers weren’t firing on all cylinders throughout and struggled to find their usual rhythm.

The hosts will be wondering how they didn’t get anything from the game after the lions’ share of possession and efforts on goal, but the visitors rallied well to take an all-important three points.

Man of the Match goalkeeper Jack Brooker pulled off numerous saves to keep a clean sheet and help extend Risborough’s run to 47 games unbeaten in the league.

Last Tuesday Rangers entertained Buckingham Athletic in the South Midlands League Challenge Trophy first round, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Laurence Clark and Alex Kedzierski.

Alex Mitchell playing for Dynamos Development against Slough Town

Rangers turn their attention to the FA Vase 2nd round this weekend with a trip to Shefford Town and Campton, kick off 3pm.

In the same division, 13th-placed Aylesbury Vale Dynamos play the two basement sides this week.

They beat near neighbours Tring Athletic 2-1 on Tuesday with goals for Jake Baldwin and Terry Griffiths and travel to Crawley Green on Saturday.

The Development team were in action last Tuesday in a Suburban League Cup tie against Slough Town U23s, who are top of the Premier Division. With an impressive performance AVD managed an incredible 3-3 draw, however, they lost 5-4 on penalties.

Marcus Rivers, Joe Chott and Connor Wagner - with a last minute equaliser - scored the goals in a fantastic end to end match against a very good team.

Then on Saturday the Development youngsters were at home to Flackwell Heath Reserves, who had beaten them earlier in the season.

Dynamos were one point ahead of them going into the match, sitting second and third in the table. Goals from Joe Chott and Tom Shaw ensured a 2-0 victory.

After their free weekend because of Bedford Town’s FA Trophy involvement, Aylesbury United hosted struggling Kidlington in the league on Wednesday, winning 3-0 with goals by Ben Seaton, Jake Bewley and Gavin James. Ducks visit mid-table Didcot Town on Saturday.