Round-up: Win at last for Dynamos, good week for Rangers and Ducks

At last Aylesbury Vale Dynamos have won their first league game since late January, beating lowly London Colney 3-1 on Saturday.

Dynamos went 1-0 down to an early goal, but came back with an Ollie Lawford second-half hat-trick, which included two penalties. Lawford levelled on the hour after Alfie Touceda was brought down and the next when Callum Shortt was upended.

He made sure of the win volleying in Dave Brown’s pinpoint pass.

It ended a run of seven defeats and three draws, leaving Dynamos 12th in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division ahead of third-place Hadley’s visit tonight (Tuesday). On Saturday Steve Bateman’s side hope to continue their good form at league leaders New Salamis.

The Development team had a ‘must win’ Suburban League Cup match, but lost 2-1 to Chalfont St Peter. They are still top of the league and play Yateley on Saturday at Hayward Way.

The U18s were in second place with an outside chance of winning the league as they entertained Leighton Town in the Southern Floodlit League. It was 0-0 at half time but a spirited second half from Leighton saw them win 4-0, so the title goes to Kings Langley – Dynamos final opponents at the club on Thursday.

Risborough Rangers have had a great week with three wins, beating Baldock Town 2-1 in the league on Saturday with goals from Bailie Osborne and a Marcus Wyllie penalty.

A penalty shoot-out was needed for victory over Harefield United on Thursday in the Premier Division Cup, after drawing 1-1 at full time, Evans Lamboh with the equaliser.

It followed last Tuesday’s Gladwish Challenge Trophy win 3-2 over Long Crendon, with two goals from Wyllie and one from Sean Coles.

The games keep coming thick and fast with Dunstable Town away tonight (Tuesday) in the league, then onto Ardley United away in the Gladwish Challenge Trophy quarter-final on Thursday (7th) followed by a trip to Leverstock Green for a league game on Saturday.

Next Tuesday (12th) Risborough are at home third-placed Hadley in the Premier Division Cup quarter-final.

They are still on for a treble this season which would be nothing short of amazing as their first ever season as a Step 5 club.

New Salamis still top the table, with Rangers three points behind with two games in hand.

Aylesbury United complete the winning week for local clubs, continuing their upturn in fortunes with a 4-0 success over 11th-placed FC Romania in the Southern League Division One Central.

The introduction of Jamie Rudd proved to be the turning point in a tight game. He scored two well taken goals in a four minute spell to give 14th-placed Ducks a comfortable lead midway through the second half. The visitors were held at bay by good defending, some important saves by Archie Davis and the woodwork, as the Ducks worked hard for the victory.

Two late goals from Sonny French and Tyrone Lewthwaite were the icing on the cake for Ben Williams’ side.

Ducks entertain third-from bottom Kempston Rovers at The Meadow on Saturday.

ADL: In Aylesbury’s Saturday league, with just one more set of Cup semi-finals to play this weekend, there was a reduced set of league games with some intriguing results.

The Premier Division finally finished with Wendover beating Tetsworth 6-3 to leapfrog their opponents into fourth place.

Hale Leys finished champions and Aylesbury Vikings and Long Marston in the bottom two positions.

1. . Defender, Terry Griffiths holds off his marker from a long throw for Aylesbury Vale Dynamos against London Colney PICTURES BY IAIN WILLCOCKS Photo Sales

2. . Alfi Touceda in action for Dynamos on Saturday Photo Sales

3. . Happy Risborough Rangers manager Mark Eaton PICTURE BY CHARLIE CARTER Photo Sales

4. . Jamie Rudd scoring his second goal for Aylesbury United on Saturday PICTURES BY MIKE SNELL Photo Sales