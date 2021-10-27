Round-up - Vase victory for Risborough Rangers as coach takes charge at leaders

Goal celebrations for Aylesbury United after Ty Deacon scored in just 15 seconds (PICTURES BY MIKE SNELL)

On his 50th appearance for Aylesbury United - and 200th game in his senior career - Ty Deacon opened the scoring against St Neots Town after just 15 seconds, as the Ducks were again quick out of the blocks on Saturday.

However, they paid the price for spurning some good chances, as the visitors equalised just before the break.

Deacon went off injured and Harry Jones moved from right back to centre forward, but despite their efforts, the visitors scored in the 75th minute to win 2-1.

Ducks are now ninth in the Southern League Division One Central and have a trip to sixth-placed AFC Dunstable this weekend.

Unbeaten Risborough Rangers have been drawn away in the second round of the Buildbase FA Vase to Spartan South Midlands League Division One club Shefford Town & Campton on November 20.

Rangers, who were the Spartan league’s Team of the Month for September, won their first round game against Long Melford 3-1.

Two goals from top scorer Marcus Wyllie either side of half time and another from Liam Enver-Marum in 56th-minute sealed it. The Suffolk team scored just with four minutes to go.

Risborough Rangers were the league’s Team of the Month for September. Captain Joel Read received the award from Tony Weight the Spartan South Midlands League Vice Chairman (Picture by Steve Burnett)

Rangers have to thank goalkeeper Jack Brooker for two brilliant saves in the first half when game was still in the balance.

Risborough have two difficult home Premier division games this week with Flackwell Heath the visitors last night (Tuesday) and third placed Harpenden Town at the BEP Stadium on Saturday.

Rangers are second in the table, with their former first team coach Paul Bonham now managing leaders Leighton Town, who are three points ahead but have played four games more.

Bonham’s first game in charge at Bell Close saw his side beat another of his former clubs with a 2-0 victory over Aylesbury Vale Dynamos.

New manager Steve Bateman had made a few changes with Roy Byron, Paolo Bagatti and Montel Brown all back in the starting line up as he searches for his preferred line up.

Watched by a crowd of nearly 450, mid-table Dynamos conceded early in the first half and again five minutes from time.