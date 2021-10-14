Round-up - Unbeaten Risborough Rangers just one point from top spot

Kieron Schmidt strikes his wondergoal from about 35 yards for Risborough Rangers (Picture by Charlie Carter)

Unbeaten Risborough Rangers are closing in on the league leaders after another excellent 4-1 win at home to Arlesey Town on Saturday and a 1-1 draw with Milton Keynes Irish on Tuesday evening.

Early goals against Arlesey from Marcus Wyllie and Asher Yearwood were followed by one for Liam Enver-Marum in the 22nd minute for a 3-0 lead at half time.

Kieron Schmidt’s 35-yard wondergoal in the 55th minute added to Rangers’ lead before conceding a late consolation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In their midweek draw Milton Keynes Irish took a 12th-minute lead but Wyllie equalised in the 34th.

It keeps Mark Eaton’s side second in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division with 23 points from nine games, with four games in hand over leaders Leighton Town on 24, with whom they shared an opening day draw.

Rangers head to New Salamis on Saturday - who are third with 22 points from ten games - and Oxhey Jets on Tuesday.

In the same division, Aylesbury Vale Dynamos and new manager Steve Bateman were brought back to earth suffering a 6-0 defeat to fourth-placed New Salamis on Saturday, but bounced back well with a 2-0 midweek victory at bottom club Dunstable Town, thanks to an own goal and strike by Charlie Ogle.

Dynamos, now up to ninth in the table with 13 points from ten games, are beginning to push forward building on last week’s 5-0 win over Broadfields United.

But they came up against a strong side from the North London club, who were two goals up within 11 minutes and added four more in the second half. AVD have a trip to 11th-placed Arlesey Town on Saturday.

The club’s Development team beat Yateley Development 3-0 away, with goals from new signing Joe Chott, Marcus Rivers and George Armstrong.

This victory has put the youngsters top of the table in their first ever season, a huge achievement already.

Tring Athletic celebrated their first league win of the season in eight games last Saturday, 1-0 over London Colney with a stunning goal by Chris Blunden.