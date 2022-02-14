Round-up - Trophy winners becoming clearer in the ADL

.

In the Premier Division most of the fixtures are all but complete now. Great Missenden ended with a rare 0-0 draw with Tetsworth, they must hope Tetsworth can do the same to Hale Leys whom they play twice and need just three points for the title. Prestwood beat Aylesbury Vikings 4-0, the winners should finish third, Vikings a disappointing sixth.

In Division One it seems very likely Wingrave and FC Bierton will be promoted after both winning. Wingrave were pegged back twice by Stoke Mandeville but grabbed a late winner for 3-2. George Morris with two more goals, Danny Coggins the other. Bierton all but ended AVD Sports chances beating then also 3-2, there is now a 15 point gap between 2nd and 3rd. There are just six points between 3rd and 8th .

After some awarded games Wendover Reserves sit bottom and they were hammered 0-6 by Aylesbury Raiders who kept only their 2nd clean sheet of the season to go fourth. AWFC are fifth as they extended an unbeaten run to 5 games after losing 4 on the trot, they beat FC Arisocrat 4-1. AW Goals George Robinson (pen), Ricky Gomes. Tom Sheppard and Louie Butler. Haddenham Utds 10 points from a possible 18 sees them move up the table and away from the relegation zone a 4-1 over Tetsworth Reserves, Matt Featherstone's hat-trick and Charlie Howlet goal.

In Division One Aylesbury Vale moved back level on points with Aylesbury Vikings Reserves after. 5-2 win away at Wingrave Reserves, going in 0-3 up they stood the rest of the wind to draw the second half 2-2. Joe Kittle, Ray Lee-Long's double, Toby Ward and Lewis Walker scoring. Prestwood Reserves are now in a battle for 5th place as they lost 2-1 to St Leonard's. Stuart Howe's bullet header and a Jason Short goal turning the game around. Thame B are now just four points behind them with a game in hand after needing to come from 3-0 down against the side their pitch share with AFC Berryfields to win 3-5. Nick Barrett (2) and a Ben Ward hat-trick. All the goals against the wind unusually also. The final game saw a depleted and ten man Stone Utd beat Stoke Mandeville Reserves 2-1 as they hope their games in hand will push them back into the top four. Brett Collins and Joshua Lunn netting.

In the Cups Hale Leys unfortunately bowed out of the Berks & Bucks Cup despite a decent run to the last 8 with a 4-2 defeat by Finchampstead.

Ludgershall Reserves made it into their second semi final as they knocked out Aylesbury Vikings Reserves 3-2 in the ADL Reserves Cup. Jason Norman opened for Vikings before a poor back pass saw the keeper clearance ricochet off Ken Olaomo for 1-1. Jake Dann restored the lead before an 85th minute Luis Silva equaliser, and he scored a 100th minute winner.

Rivets must be sick of the sight of Elmhurst who knocked them out of another Cup with a third win in a row 4-2, Elmhurst were 3-0 up at the break and despite Rivets battling back ended the contest late on.