Round-up - Risborough Rangers' manager not getting carried away by early season success

Paul Adam challenges in Dynamos' game with Buckingham Athletic (Picture by Iain Willcocks)

An action packed 5-1 Emirates FA Cup win at the Meadow on Saturday saw Aylesbury United through to host Vanarama National League South side Ebbsfleet United in the 3rd qualifying round.

Ducks’ eighth consecutive home game in the competition is likely to be on October 2.

After an even first half hour against Bishops Cleeve, Ducks went ahead through Ben Seaton and Jamie Jellis from the penalty spot, after an incident that saw their Hellenic League opponents reduced to 10 men, with skipper Lynden Dovey dismissed for preventing a goal scoring opportunity.

Jamie Jellis scored for Aylesbury United (Picture by Mike Snell)

Ducks secured the game in the first ten minutes of the second half, with further goals from Max Hercules, a second from Jellis and Ty Deacon.

However, a red card for substitute Kuda Sangoya for retaliating after being fouled took some of the gloss off what was becoming a feisty affair.

Ducks return to Pitching In Division 1 Central action next Wednesday (29th) hosting Colney Heath.

Unbeaten Risborough Rangers added another win to their tally 3-2 against Ardley United last week, to stay third in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division. Rangers, who now have 16 points from six games, three in hand over Leighton Town and Harpenden above them, are making a great start after their promotion to Step 5 this season.

But manager Mark Eaton isn’t getting carried away.

“We are in a good position, but it’s still early days,” he said. “I thought we would be OK in this division, having taken the momentum from our previous two seasons, where we were lucky enough to stay unbeaten, but I’m not really looking at where we are, we just focus on every game which is another challenge.”

He said it helps that everyone at the club is pulling in the same direction on and off the pitch.

“The committee and everyone behind the scenes should take a lot of the credit for giving us the platform,” Eaton added.

“And we have a brilliant bunch of players, who have all bought into the team ethic and help a lot of the younger ones.

“Every one we have added to the squad in the last two years has fitted in really well, being the right character as well as a really good player, making a massive contribution.”

Despite missing the influential Haule brothers, attacker Sam Pekun as well as midfielder Asher Yearwood, out with a broken wrist from the FA Vase match, they still managed to find a way with a gutsy display. Goals came from Adam Morris, Josh Urquhart and a Marcus Wyllie penalty.

This Saturday Rangers make the trip to AFC Hayes in the 2nd qualifying round of the FA Vase, 3pm.

Then on Tuesday (28th) Risborough travel to Milton United in the first round of the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup, 7.45pm.

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos lost their Berks & Bucks Senior Cup game 6-5 on penalties to Buckingham Athletic in the division below, after being 2-2 at full time thanks to Montel Brown and a late equaliser for Dan Boateng.

Dynamos visit Burnham in the FA Vase on Saturday.

The Development team went top of the table in their first ever season after beatingFareham Town’s side 3-1 with goals from new signing Connor Wagner, Harvey Matthews and a stunning 25 yard strike from James Young, returning from injury.

The U18s Floodlit league team won 3-0 at home to a decent Harpenden Town U18’s team with goals for Amir Shah, Tafara Dube and sub Charlie Hine hitting a superb long-range effort with almost his first touch to seal the victory.

Week 2 saw some more good results for Dynamos Youth teams, and some tough games, writes Iain Willocks.

The U18s were unlucky to lose 3-2 to last season’s winners, AFC Lightning. Charlie Hine scoring a penalty.

The U16’s team made it two wins from two seeing off Risborough Rangers 3-1 in the rain. Goals from Zola Melo, Hasan Raja and Kai Borrett sealed the victory which also included a penalty save from Jonathan Zimmerman in goal.

James Moore’s U15’s Dynamos lost 3-1 at home to Downley Dynamos, U15’s Youth lost 5-1 to Harefield Utd and the U15’s Colts were beaten 6-0 by a very good Chesham United team.

TheU14’s Dynamos team as they ran riot, 7-1 at home to Chalfont Saints. Finn was man of the match with five goals and Levi scored a brace.

A great performance by the U14’s Youth at Slough Town Stags saw them win again6-0.

The U14’s Colts lost out 10-3 at home to Singh Sabha.

In the Division 1 U13’s Dynamos derby, Athletic were 6-1 winners against Paul Driscoll’s Dynamos, with goals for Ellis, Ben K, Mason, Dylan, Ben H and Harley.

The U13’s Youth hosting Hughenden Valley won 7-3 while the Colts won 3-0 against Ruislip Rangers Greens, having lost to them in the cup final last season. Antonio 2 and Nyasha scored. A screamer from Zack alongside a solo effort from Cox and two from Gordan and Jacob saw the U12s Youth winning 4-2 after going behind twice.

The U12s Athletic team gained their second victory this time winning 4-1. U11’s Dynamos have struggled in their first matches, this week losing 9-0 to Bourne End. But the U11’s Youth made it two out of two winning at Widmer End 5-2. The U10’s Youth team played against a Ruislip Rangers team, winning all four matches well, scoring an impressive 17 goals.

Both the U9’s Dynamos teams won one and drew one each, going one better than the U10s, by scoring 18 goals.