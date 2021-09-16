Round-up - new season underway for Aylesbury Vale Dynamos youth

Dynamos girls playing Leighton Corinthians U13s

The new season got underway for youth football at the weekend in the Wycombe & South Bucks leagues with a mixture of results for Aylesbury Vale Dynamos, writes Iain Willcocks.

The U18’s Floodlit (midweek) team got a fantastic result at Harpenden U18s on Thursday evening, winning 3-2 after being 2-1 down at half time. Princewill Madu put Dynamos ahead and a great brace from full back Joe Hatton, sealed the victory.

U18s Sunday team also won 2-0 at Chalfont St Peter.

Action between Aylesbury Vale Dynamos and Leighton Corinthians U13s girls

The U16s team defeated 10-man Hale Leys 4-1 at Haywood Way, with two goals from Zola Melo and one each for Owen Broughton (pen) and Kai Borrett.

The U15s teams all struggled in their first matches. The Dynamos team came unstuck against a decent Marlow team, losing 6-0.

U15s Youth had a feisty encounter at Chalfont St Peter as they suffered a 5-0 defeat.

The U15s Colts also lost their first league encounter, a tight match 3-1 at Aston Clinton Racers. From 2-0 down at half time a better second half performance was small positive to take away.

Last year’s champions now U14s Dynamos, started their defence well with a strong 5-2 victory away at Slough Town.

Rob Judge’s U14s Youth had a tight encounter with a resolute Holmer Green team, winning 5-4.

The U14’s Youth were unlucky with a 3-2 loss away at Hughenden Valley.

All U13s teams recorded good victories. The Dynamos team (winning 3-1 against Flackwell Heath) and the Athletic team (winning 5-1 against Marlow Youth) both sit top of Division 1 and will face each other next week in a Dynamos clash!

The U13s Colts recorded a superb 5-1 victory away at Chinnor Youth.

The U12s Colts had a disappointing start to the season despite leading at half time. They ended up losing 6-3 to Seer Green.

The U12s Athletic on the other hand had a resounding 10-0 win against Risborough Rangers in the White Division.

The U11’s Dynamos started life playing 9-a-side football but lost 7-0 away to a very good Ruislip Rangers team.

The U11s Youth team however had a slightly easier match, winning 12-0 against Thame.

At Hazlemere, the U10’s A team won both their games convincingly and the B team won and drew their matches. A great start to the season.

Moving up to 7-a-side football this season, the U9’s Dynamos recorded two wins and two losses against Ruislip Rangers.

As for the U9’s Youth team, they struggled and lost all 4 games and scored 4 goals in the matches.

The newly-formed Aylesbury Vale Dynamos girls team drew their friendly 2-2 against a visiting Leighton Corinthians U13 with goals from captain, Isla O’Sullivan and Gracie Wishart.

Are you aged 5 to 14 and interested in playing girls’ football? Aylesbury Vale Dynamos offers girls-only football training on Saturday mornings. All abilities are welcome - just come to Bedgrove Park at 9am for 5-11s or 10.15am for 12-14s.