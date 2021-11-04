Round-up - Hercules double sees Ducks to good win at AFC Dunstable

Double scorer Max Hercules celebrates

Two more excellent wins by Risborough Rangers this week made it 45 league games unbeaten over three seasons, as they maintain their challenge for top spot.

Just a point behind leaders Leighton Town with four games in hand, manager Mark Eaton’s side beat Flackwell Heath 1-0 last Tuesday evening, with a 22nd-minute goal by Sean Coles, before Saturday’s 3-1 win over third-placed Harpenden Town.

Liam Enver-Marum put Rangers ahead after 12 minutes, with top scorer Marcus Wyllie taking his tally to 18 for the season soon after.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Hercules scored both goals in Aylesbury United's win (Picture by Mike Snell)

Harpenden went down to ten men, Harvey Scott receiving a second yellow for an apparent shove on Ben Sturgess just before half time. But it didn’t stop them coming back to 2-1 in the 62nd minute before Enver-Marum restored the two-goal advantage a couple of minutes later.

After another sending off for the visitors in stoppage time, Rangers could reflect on a stunning first-half performance earning a very good win against an in-form side.

Rangers are away in Luton this Saturday against Crawley Green in another Spartan South Midlands Premier Division encounter (3pm), then on Tuesday (9th) host Buckingham Athletic in the South Midlands Challenge Trophy (first round) at 7.45pm.

A depleted Aylesbury United also enjoyed a good 2-1 win, with a resolute performance at third-placed AFC Dunstable.

Max Hercules fired home a free kick in the 26th minute but the hosts levelled early in the second half.

The winner came directly from a home free kick. This time an infringement from the delivery of the kick led to Archie Davis taking a quick free kick that Hercules collected and rounded the keeper to score his second.

Ten Ducks’ fans walked from the former Buckingham Road Stadium to AFC Dunstable’s Creasey Park ground on Saturday as part of the #BringTheDucksHome campaign and to raise cash for Aylesbury United’s Charity Partner, the Cancer Care & Haematology Fund. Their efforts have so far raised more than £1,500 .

Eighth in Southern League Division One Central now, Ducks visit 14th placed Kempston Rovers on Saturday keen to add to their points tally.

Aylesbury United’s home game against Bedford Town has been re-scheduled from November 14, due to the Eagles’ progress in the FA Trophy.

The match will now take place at The Meadow on Wednesday, December 15, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

New manager Steve Bateman’s Aylesbury Vale Dynamos enjoyed an excellent 2-2 draw away at seventh-placed Harefield United last Tuesday night.

From 1-0 down at half time, Dynamos levelled after good work from Davide Pobbe and Chris Stapleton found Jake Baldwin to sidefoot past the keeper.

New signing Chris Stapleton made it 2-1 in the 71st minute, scoring on his debut before Harefield came back to claim a point.

It wasn’t such a good day for Dynamos on Saturday when they were beaten 1-0 in a disappointing game at lowly Baldock Town.

This weekend 14th-placed Dynamos are at home in the league to Flackwell Heath, three places above them.