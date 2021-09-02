Round-up - Great week for Aylesbury United and Risborough Rangers

Max Hercules scoring for Aylesbury United against Thame

Aylesbury United pictures by Mike Snell

Aylesbury United are back on the FA Cup trail on Saturday, hosting Willand Rovers in the first qualifying round.

Ducks, take on the Pitching In Southern League Division One South side at The Meadow, hoping for another great result to emulate their 8-0 win over Brimscombe & Thrupp.

Ducks Max Hercules, Jamie Jellis (who also scored) and captain Jack Wood celebrating against Thame PICTURES BY MIKE SNELL

Willand had needed a replay in their preliminary round game, before seeing off Millbrook 2-1.

On Bank Holiday Monday at Thame United, travelling fans enjoyed a 3-1 win for United in their in Pitching In Southern League Division One Central game.

Ducks have now taken seven points from their opening four games to be ninth in the table.

Thame are still struggling to get off the ground, with just one point so far, but they scored first after just three minutes.

Ty Deacon celebrating his goal for Ducks against Thame

Jamie Jellis levelled from 35 yards after a punch clear from the goalkeeper.

As Ducks took control in the second half, Max Hercules put them ahead, latching onto a crossfield ball over the top and Ty Deacon added his fifth of the season from Jamie Rudd’s low cross.

At the weekend Ducks drew 1-1 with Barton Rovers in their Division One Central game.

The visitors, playing mainly on the break, took the lead in the 18th minute, Christopher Regis shrugging off two tackles before firing in from 18 yards.

Sonny French equalises against Barton Rovers with his 50th goal for Aylesbury United

Early in the second half a sweeping move by Jellis and Ezra Anthonio-Forde was finished by Sonny French from 15 yards to equalise.

Both sides had penalties saved – Ducks’ attempt was struck by Hercules in the fifth minute after a foul on Anthonio-Forde and later on Ducks’ goalkeeper James Weatherill kept out Regis’s weak strike for Rovers.

The eagerly awaited Spartan South Midlands Premier Division derby between Risborough Rangers and Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Tuesday evening at BEP Stadium saw a 4-0 win for the league newcomers, thanks to a Marcus Wyllie hat-trick and a Sean Coles goal.

Risborough went into the game on the front foot, after a competent 4-0 win at London Colney at the weekend.

Aylesbury United goalkeeper James Weatherill, saving a penalty from Barton Rovers Christophe Regis PICTURES BY MIKE SNELL

Manager Mark Eaton’s men were never troubled and Asher Yearwood scored after just eight minutes from Justin Gordon’s cross.

Marcus Wyllie hammered in a penalty for 2-0 after the break after Yearwood was brought down.

Wyllie’s second was an unbelievable effort. After controlling the ball on his chest with his back to goal about 20yar ds out, he spun on a sixpence to send an audacious strike into

the top corner.

Sub Laurence Clark’s 90th-minute shot from outside the area was saved by a defender, who was red carded for handling on the line, but Clark slotted the subsequent penalty for 4-0.

It lifted Risborough to third in the table, with a game in hand over the two teams above, Harpenden and Leverstock Green.

Marcus Wyllie scored twice for Risborough Rangers against London Colney PICTURE BY CHARLIE CARTER

Saturday sees Rangers hosting lowly Dunstable Town, who were unable to claim any points from their opening two encounters.

After their first win of the season, 4-1 over Crawley Green, Dynamos were brought back to earth at the weekend in a 3-0 defeat by in-form Harpenden. Since becoming Dynamos the club have yet to beat – or even score against them.

The game included a bizarre incident of a shot headed wide by Harpenden, which crept through a hole in the net and led to lengthy net repairs and discussions with the referee who then awarded a goal kick rather than a goal!

Goalkeeper Dan McAteer had a great first half but couldn’t prevent Harpenden’s one-goal lead at half time.

They added another in the second half with an unstoppable shot and then scored from a penalty in the dying minutes.

McAteer dived to his right and saved the spot kick, but Harpenden reacted quickest and slotted the ball home from the rebound.

This Saturday Dynamos have a trip to play London Colney.