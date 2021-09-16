Round-up - Ducks at home in FA Cup and good wins for Dynamos and Rangers

Jack Hodgins put in a Man of the Match performance in Aylesbury Vale Dynamos' FA Vase game with London Tigers

Bishops Cleeve visit Aylesbury United in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday - Ducks’ seventh consecutive home tie in the competition.

Last weekend league leaders North Leigh got the better of depleted Ducks, winning 3-1. Missing ten players from the squad, they struggled to impose themselves in the Southern League Division One Central game.

Ty Deacon scored a late goal heading in a Jamie Jellis free-kick, but the visitors ran out deserved victors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfi Touceda challenges for the ball for AVD against London Tigers in the FA Vase

Ducks were beaten 4-3 at Waltham Abbey in the league on Tuesday, with Ty Deacon, Sonny French and Ollie Hogg on the scoresheet ahead of the FA Cup game with Gloucestershire-based Uhlsport Hellenic League Premier side Mitres.

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos won their FA Vase tie 3-1 against Division One side London Tigers on Saturday, earning a much needed victory after recent poor results.

All four goals came in the second half, with Dynamos progressing to the next round thanks to Callum Shortt, Dave Brown and Davide Pobbe.

Dynamos won their Spartan South Midlands Premier Division game against Milton Keynes Irish 3-2 on Tuesday evening.

Montel Brown in FA Vase action last weekend

Then on Saturday in the Berks and Bucks Senior Cup, Buckingham Athletic will be their hosts.

The AVD Development team had an excellent result away at Westfield in the Suburban League Central Division winning 2-0, both goals coming from Marcus Rivers. Dynamos were reduced to 10 men with Prince Nimoh receiving his marching orders.

Assistant manager Damian Eatwell took the team and was full of praise for their performance as they now sit joint top of the division at this early stage.

Risborough Rangers won a difficult encounter with a good Edgeware Town side 3-2 at home on Saturday in the FA Vase Qualifying round, thanks to goals from Marcus Wyllie, man of the match Sean Coles and Alex Kedzierski.

Risborough Rangers in action against Edgware Town at the BEP Stadium

Both sides created chances and Rangers never had it all their own way, as Town’s lively strike force always looked a threat. Rangers now play AFC Hayes away on September 25 in the next round.

On Tuesday evening Risborough beat in-form Ardley United 3-2 in a Spartan South Midlands Premier Division encounter, with goals from Adam Morris, Josh Urquhart and a Marcus Wyllie penalty.

Risborough’s excellent start to the season sees them unbeaten in third place on 16 points from six games, behind Harpenden and Leighton Town, who have both played eight games.