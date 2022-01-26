Round-up - Cup progress for young Dynamos teams

.

U14's Dynamos continued their recent B&B success with a 4-1 win over Slough Town in the League Cup to progress to the last 16. Looking like it could be an amazing season for Woody's team.

The U18's were also in League Cup action and won 1-0 against Ruislip Rangers to make the semi-final in their last year together as a Youth team.

The U16's were very disappointed to lose their second cup game in as many weeks, this time losing out on Penalties to Chalfont Wasps after drawing 1-1 in normal time. Luzolo Melo scored the goal for Dynamos.

The U15's Youth were back in League action this weekend and had an unusual 0-0 draw with FC Cippenham. Not many goalless draws in Youth football these days.

The U15's Colts were on the end of a 4-2 defeat by local rivals, Wendover Juniors.

The U14's made it a clean sweep in their age group as the Youth team won a tight match at home to Seer Green Utd in Division 3. The Colts also won a 5 goal thriller, but more comfortably with a 4-1 win away at Burnham Juniors in Division 4.

The U13's Dynamos were in cup action again, and as with the U16's, were defeated again, losing 3-1 to AFC Lightning.

The Athletic team were also in 4th round action in the League Cup and they faired better defeated Tring Tornadoes 3-0 in Tring to progress to the next round.

Phil Granville's U13's Youth team came unstuck away at Totteridge losing 3-1 in a tight match however the U13's Colts team ran out 4-1 winners at home Thame United to remain top of the table.

The U12's Youth team were back to winning ways as well with a 2-1 victory of a very good Gerrards Cross team.

The U12's Athletic team continued their form with a huge 7-0 win away at Tring Tornadoes.

The U11's Dynamos are still having a tough season despite playing some good football. On Sunday they lost 5-1 against a good Penn & Tylers team.

The U11's Youth team dominated their opponents, Prestwood, from the start and eventually won 5-0 to continue their good form.

The U9's Youth team, managed by Peter Medlycott had a very successful match against Chinnor Athletic. They scored 17 goals in the 4 matches and only conceded 2 goal. Excellent performance.