Round-up - Aylesbury United welcome Ebbsfleet United in FA Cup - Risborough Rangers win through in FA Vase

Risborough Rangers' Sam Pekun, scorer of their second goal, celebrating with Manager Mark Eaton (Picture by Charlie Carter)

It’s Emirates FA Cup time once again for Aylesbury United on Saturday with the visit of Ebbsfleet United to The Meadow.

The third qualifying round match is Ducks’ eighth consecutive home tie in the competition, much to the delight of their supporters. A win against the Vanarama National League South side will see Ducks into the fourth qualifying round for the first time since 2008-09.

The two sides have not met since the club changed its name in 2007, but were regular opponents in the 1990s when they played under their original name of Gravesend & Northfleet.

They last played each other in the 1999-2000 season, where the Ducks were hammered 5-0 away, but won the return 4-1 in the final game of the season.

Ducks were due to be in action at home last night against Colney Heath, who have four points from their seven games so far in Pitching In Southern League Division One Central.

Ducks have seven points from their six games to be mid-table.

Risborough Rangers have been drawn at home to Thurlow Nunn Premier Division outfit Long Melford after winning 3-0 at AFC Hayes in the Buildbase FA Vase 2nd Qualifying round on Saturday.

The Suffolk club, currently 16th in their league,are likely to visit the BEP Stadium on October 23.

Saturday’s win at the Cherry Red Records Combined Counties Division One outfit could have been much greater but for the missed chances by Boro’ and the excellent display of the hosts’ goalkeeper Tom Clark, who was in inspired form.

Liam Enver-Marum scored his first goal for Rangers in the 13th minute, heading in from an Adam Morris corner flicked on by Josh Urquhart.

Sam Pekun made it 2-0 soon after the break with a cool finish running onto a defence-splitting pass from Marcus Wyllie.

And after a spell in the sinbin for dissent, Laurence Clark’s low shot into the far corner in time added on made sure of Rangers’ place in the first round.

Risborough were due to play Milton United last night (Tuesday) in the Berks and Bucks Senior Cup but will be back in league action away from home on Saturday with a tough test in prosect against another unbeaten team.

Still third in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division with games in hand over leaders Leighton Town and second-placed Harpenden Town, Rangers visit Hadley, who have also earned 16 points from their six games so far, without defeat.

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos went out of the Buildbase FA Vase 3-0 to Burnham on the hosts’ new 3G pitch on Saturday.

Manager Phil Granville opted for three central defenders with Charlie Ogle and Jake Badwin operating as wing backs and Arvy Kacinkevicius started in goal as Dan McAteer sustained an injury in the warm up.

But Burnham were 2-0 up at half time and added their third late on.

Dynamos return to their Spartan South Midlands Premier Division fixtures this weekend, with a trip to Broadfields United.